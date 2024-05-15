A young Nigerian man has gotten married to a lady he met in the comments section of a blog on the X app

Last year, a question was thrown the platform asking people the subject they can pass successfully without studying

The young man replied mathematics and a lady in the comments asked him to get married to her so he can help their children with maths homework

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for a couple who met each other online.

The lady had expressed her interest in the young man after he revealed his strength in solving mathematical problems.

Nigerian lady marries mathematician after shooting her shot Photo credit: @BJAdeparusi/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady shoots shot at mathematician on X

On October 2023, a question was thrown on the X app asking people what subject they can tackle without reading.

BJAdeparusi reacted to the question, stating that mathematics would never be a problem to him even if he doesn't study ahead of exams.

"It will still be Mathematics. If I no sabi a question initially, I go still find my way but I won’t be stranded. Never," he said.

After seeing his comment, a lady with the handle @oluwafisayom asked him to get married to her so he can help their children with homework.

"Come and marry me please so you can help our kids with their math homework," she said.

In an update, it was revealed that the duo have now tied the knot and are living happily as husband and wife.

Announcing the good news, BJAdeparusi said:

"You called, I answered. This was how I met my wife on this app."

Reactions as couple marry after meeting on X

Nigerians stormed the comments section to congratulate the doting couple.

Fairy Dustash said:

"I know English language too. Incase anyone was out there wondering."

Ajeyi said:

"I just dey shout ahnahn as i dey read this thing!! October 2023??? Just like that????? E no go better for any talking stage wey pass 2 weeks ooo!! Ahnahn?"

Osylo Jay said:

"Sometimes some love stories are so sweet, you'll think they are made up. Congratulations. God bless your home."

Daniels Osi wrote:

"Choi, be like I don miss my chances. Wait, so all these shots in the comment sections are real? I dey think say these ladies dey use me catch cruise o. Make I go search for the comments sharply and enter their DM one by one."

Jaiyeomo wrote:

"Amazing stuff. Congratulations. I love this so much. May God bless your home and you will have the right answer to all your children assignments in Jesus name."

Source: Legit.ng