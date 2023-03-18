Who is Kali Woodruff Carr? Get to know Jesse Spencer's wife

Kali Woodruff Carr is an Australian-American research scientist famous for being the wife of actor and musician Jesse Spencer. She currently works at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, USA. She has been married to the entertainer for close to three years.

Actor Jesse Spencer and Kali Woodruff attend the Unbridled Eve Gala during the 144th Kentucky Derby at Galt House Hotel & Suites in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kali Woodruff Carr became popular after her relationship with actor Jesse Spencer became public. They started dating in 2014 and are now married. Kali is a research scientist specialising in developmental cognitive neuroscience and has worked at Northwestern University for quite a long time.

Profile summary

Full name Kali Woodruff Carr Gender Female Date of birth 15 July 1990 Age 32 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Melbourne, Australia Current residence Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lisa L. Woodruff Father Kris Eugene Woodruff Relationship status Married Husband Jesse Gordon Spencer Children 1 College Northwestern University, University of Florida Profession Research scientist

Kali Woodruff’s biography

The research scientist was born in Melbourne, Australia, to her parents, Kris Eugene and Lisa L. Woodruff. She currently resides in Chicago, Illinois, USA, and is an Australian-American national of white ethnicity.

Kali obtained two undergraduate degrees from the University of Florida between 2008 and 2012, a Bachelor’s in Psychology and a Bachelor’s in Music Performance. She later got a Master's degree in Communication Sciences in 2015 and completed her doctorate in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, USA.

How old is Kali Woodruff Carr?

Jesse Spencer’s wife is 32 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 15 July 1990. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Kali Woodruff do?

Dr. Kali Woodruff Carr is a research specialist at the infant and child development centre at Northwestern University. Before her current position, she worked as a research assistant and laboratory manager at the University of Florida.

The doctor specialises in developmental cognitive neuroscience, and according to her Research Gate profile, Kali has published 17 academic papers in her area of study.

How did Jesse Spencer meet Kali Woodruff?

Jesse Spencer reportedly first interacted with Kali Woodruff at a music festival in Chicago, Illinois, in 2014. They started dating soon after, and later, Kali Carr and Jesse Spencer got engaged when the duo was on a week-long hike in the Peruvian Andes. Jesse is a musician and actor known for his roles in Neighbours, Chicago Fire, and Uptown Girls.

After dating for about six years, the couple tied the knot on 27 June 2020. Jesse and Kali Woodruff’s wedding ceremony was held in Neptune Beach, Florida, USA. The wedding date was special as it was the same date Kali’s grandparents had their wedding 40 years ago.

In November 2021, it was revealed that the couple was expecting their first child. Carr became an academic mama in early 2022.

How tall is Kali Woodruff?

The research scientist is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kali Woodruff

Who is Jesse Spencer married to? Chicago Fire actor Jesse Spencer is married to Kali Woodruff, a research scientist. What is Kali Woodruff’s age? Jesse Spencer’s partner is 32 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 15 July 1990. Where is Kali Woodruff Carr from? She is from Melbourne, Australia. What is Kali Woodruff’s occupation? She is a research scientist at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, USA. Is Jesse Spencer still married? Yes, the actor is still married to his wife, Kali Woodruff. They got married in June 2020. Does Kali Woodruff Carr have a baby? Yes, her and Jesse welcomed a child in early 2022. What is Kali Woodruff’s height? She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Kali Woodruff Carr is a career woman and a dedicated research scientist. Her area of focus is developmental cognitive neuroscience, and she has been in the research field for approximately a decade. She is married to Australian-American actor and musician Jesse Gordon Spencer and resides in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

