Bishop David Oyedepo revealed that the private jets acquired by Living Faith Church were not funded by offerings or fundraising

Oyedepo emphasized that the first aircraft was given to the church without any prayer or financial appeal

Oyedepo emphasised that the acquisition was solely orchestrated by God and not influenced by financial contributions

In a recent address during Shiloh 2024, Bishop David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of Living Faith Church, shared a remarkable story about the church's acquisition of private jets, revealing that the purchase was not funded through offerings.

Divine intervention, not donations

Bishop Oyedepo hints on how the church acquired private jets Photo credit: @WinnersWLD

Source: Twitter

Bishop Oyedepo, known for his bold declarations, explained that the first aircraft was given to the church without any prayer or financial appeal.

He emphasized that no pressure was placed on the congregation to contribute towards the purchase and that it was not part of any fundraising effort.

"First aircraft without any prayer, without any idea that the aircraft was coming. He said it. He delivered it.

"Nobody had any pressure on his life. There was no reminder on the offering, the offering didn't buy it oh, God bought it. There was no person contacted under heaven," Oyedepo stated.

The bishop continued by emphasizing that the donation of the aircraft was not a result of human ambition but a "divine agenda" revealed by God.

"It wasn’t an ambition. It was an unveiled divine agenda," he said.

He added that the church now uses the aircraft to facilitate their travels across Africa and beyond for ministry work.

Bishop Oyedepo further clarified that the aircraft’s acquisition was divinely orchestrated, stating that it was not influenced by human intentions or financial appeals

"If God asked me, we travel around Africa with it. We want to do us with it," he said.

Source: Legit.ng