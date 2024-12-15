A single lady shared the message her father sent to her through her sister regarding her marital status

Her father told her to bring home a spouse who would come with presents, or she shouldn’t bother coming home

The viral video sparked mixed reactions as netizens shared their thoughts on the ultimatum set by her family

As the year ends, a lady’s family has issued her an ultimatum to bring a husband home.

She shared the message her father sent to her through her sister.

Lady shares message she got from her family. Photo:@beatricebaiby24

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @beatricebaiby24, the lady shared the voicenote from her sister, who relayed the message.

Her sister, who spoke in Yoruba, said their father was expecting her to bring a boyfriend home and introduce him to them as the man she wanted to marry.

What she said:

"Our dad said I should tell you that if you don't bring boyfriend to this house and show him that this is my husband...he said he doesn't want to see you in this house. In fact, he said I should be packing your load down small small. We may have to take them out if you don't quickly bring a husband."

The lady captioned the video:

"POV: You've never introduced any man to your family and the year is ending again."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as family gives lady marriage ultimatum

@Lanre-popzy said:

"Abeg show ur daddy sowipe face nw and oko ori phone too ."

@Pipspluxxfx said:

"Oya Oya come n take me to daddy. I will buy a bag of Rice …I’m serious ooo."

@De_Beammarh said:

"So we plenty."

@Adunnispecial said:

"Dis ur sister self na she be d weapon formed against you."

@Itz Iyiola Royal said:

"Make my papa no tell me this one o."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng