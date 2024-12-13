The Confederation of African Football recently published its final nominees for the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year category

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, was omitted from the three-player shortlist announced by CAF

The Chippa United shot-stopper has reacted to his exclusion from the prestigious award shortlist

Stanley Nwabali has broken his silence following his omission from the final shortlist for the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper was widely expected to secure a spot among the top three finalists. However, to the surprise of many—including Nwabali himself—he did not make the cut.

Nigeria's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, during the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 semi-final football match against South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

CAF's shortlist features Cameroon's Andre Onana, Ivory Coast's Yahia Fofana, and South Africa's Ronwen Williams as the top contenders for the prestigious honour.

The announcement has sparked widespread criticism of the award organisers, with many questioning the criteria behind the selection.

Nwabali, who appeared visibly surprised, took to social media to express his reaction to the snub.

Nwabali reacts to CAF awards snub

Taking to his X account, the Nigerian goalkeeper shared a cryptic post simply reading, "We move."

The two-word statement from the 28-year-old has sparked widespread reactions, which are hardly surprising given his impressive performances throughout 2024.

According to data from ESPN Africa, Nwabali recorded four clean sheets and saved two penalties during the Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

In addition to his international exploits, Nwabali has maintained solid form at the club level, keeping four clean sheets in nine appearances for Chippa United since the start of the current campaign.

As transfer rumours link the Super Eagles star to moves beyond the African continent, Nwabali will undoubtedly set his sights on securing a higher finish in the 2025 edition of the awards.

Lookman speaks on CAF awards

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Ademola Lookman opened up about his nomination for the CAF Player of the Year (POTY) award.

The Atalanta star stated that it is an honour to be nominated for the prize and that winning it would be an even greater honour.

The 27-year-old continues to be widely regarded as a favourite for the award but faces stiff competition from Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, among other players.

