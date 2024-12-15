An old man thrilled social media users with the way he spoke to young people in a video trending online

The man used good English to tell those listening to him the year he was born and asked them to calculate his age

He said he was born in 1932, and the young people listening to him started calculating how old he is

An elderly man is trending online due to how he spoke the English language.

The man was talking to young people and telling them to calculate how old he was.

The old man knows how to speak good English. Photo credit: TikTok/Odogwu Ompa.

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by Odogwo Ompa showed the man telling people when he was born.

According to the man, he was born in 1932. After mentioning his year of birth, he told those listening to him to calculate his age.

The video has attracted reactions from social media users after it went viral.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as old man reveals his age

@Nana said:

"Very intelligent human being."

@DeMOore_Official said:

"Are you sure make mass well please."

@David Aksel said:

"I received your good health and blessing sir."

@SOPUL said:

"This Papa has seen everything that there was in this world."

@NF said:

"Baba say if you’re not clever in maths then you should find a helper."

@Ijbaby said:

"He is still sound in reasoning and expression, wooow, long live papa."

"@Odel commented:

"If you want to marry, marry into this family bcuz their hearts activity must be okay."

@Sojourn_man said:

"Papa was born with a touch of Violence."

@Mr president said:

"Papa said if you aren’t sure fine a helper."

@Christian onyinye said:

"Many more years ahead Papa in good health in Jesus name Amen."

@Nazareth said:

"My father age mate but he died November 8 2024 around 10 pm rest on Dad."

@BROSS KAYCEE said:

"My grandma is older than him she’s 128 she died last week, and I was planning to go see her this Christmas."

Young lady baggs MSc

In a related story, a Nigerian student graduated from the university at a young age.

She shared her success story online and many people were inspired.

The lady said she attended Veritas University, where she graduated with an MSc.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng