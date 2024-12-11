Global site navigation

Sokoto State Hisbah Board Confiscates Over 200 Cartons of Suspected Alcoholic Drinks
Nigeria

Sokoto State Hisbah Board Confiscates Over 200 Cartons of Suspected Alcoholic Drinks

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • The Sokoto State Hisbah Board has intercepted and confiscated over 200 cartons of suspected alcoholic drinks at the Sokoto Central Motor Park
  • Hisbah Commander Usman Jatau revealed that no one has claimed the seized items, and the board will consult the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General for further action
  • Jatau emphasized the importance of adhering to Islamic law and urged residents to avoid prohibited activities and ensure that all events align with Sharia teachings

Officials of the Sokoto State Hisbah Board have intercepted and confiscated over 200 cartons of substances suspected to be alcoholic drinks at the Sokoto Central Motor Park.

The operation was led by the state Hisbah Commander, Usman Jatau, who displayed the seized items to journalists at the Hisbah office in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Sokoto state hisbah board confiscation of alcohol
Hisbah board siezes over 200 cartons of alcoholic drinks. Photo credit: Hisbah/X
Source: Twitter

No Claims on Confiscated Items

Commander Jatau revealed that no one had come forward to claim the confiscated drinks.

He stated that the Hisbah Board would consult the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General to determine the next course of action regarding the seized items.

Emphasis on Compliance with Islamic Law

Outlining the rules and regulations that guide residents' conduct in the state, Jatau emphasized that these measures are not meant to target anyone or cause chaos but to serve as guiding principles for daily activities.

He appealed to residents to fear Allah (SWT) in all their dealings and to avoid prohibited activities such as mingling between males and females, non-compliance with dress codes, and inappropriate social interactions.

Commitment to Sharia Compliance

Jatau showed that all ceremonies, celebrations, and anniversaries must be conducted in accordance with Sharia teachings.

He also stressed that selling or distributing illicit substances or drugs at public gatherings or events is strictly forbidden.

Jatau's appeal extended to the avoidance of immoral acts, assaults, and cheating, ensuring that the community adheres to Islamic law.

Hisbah Arrests Jigawa Commissioner

