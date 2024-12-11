Ademola Lookman put up another brilliant display for Atalanta against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

The 15-time winners won 3-2 away at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, but Lookman was named the man of the match

Lookman has opened up on the rumours linking him with a return to the country where he was born and grew up

Ademola Lookman has opened up on the rumours linking him with a Premier League return after starring for Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League last night.

Atalanta lost 3-2 at home to Real Madrid on the group stage, but they put up a strong performance against the perennial winners at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta against Real Madrid in thr UEFA Champions League. Photo by Riccardo de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by UEFA technical observer, Lookman was named the player of the match after scoring Atalanta's second goal and was a constant threat throughout the game.

Lookman speaks on PL rumours

Lookman has been one of the most sought-after players in Europe since the end of last season, particularly after his hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final.

Paris Saint-Germain made an unsuccessful attempt to sign him in the summer. Ahead of the January transfer window, rumours are building up again with more clubs interested, especially from England.

"Obviously, the player that I was then is definitely the completely different player than I am today. And as a person, I have grown up, and I've matured a lot, and I have been able to achieve a lot in my time here,” he told Sporty TV.

“That's also because I've been able to create a process in terms of my work and how I think and all different aspects of my life and areas that I could improve on and do which I have done.”

"It's all becoming who I am today, so I'm pleased with that, and wherever the future takes you, we shall see.”

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Liverpool are the four English clubs that have been reported to be interested in the Super Eagles moving forward.

Lookman praises Super Eagles’ influence

Legit.ng reported that Lookman praises Super Eagles' influence on his career after witnessing an upward turn since he switched his international allegiance in 2022.

The former RB Leipzig star’s comments are seen as a wake-up call to other players of dual nationalities who have yet to make up their minds about representing Nigeria.

