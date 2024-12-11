Wizkid's Morayo album dropped from the Billboard 200 barely a week after it made it to the 98th spot on the music chart

Legit.ng also recalls that Wizkid's Morayo album had also set records on streaming platforms Apple and Spotify

However, the recent update about Morayo has gone viral, with rival fans throwing shades at the music star

Nigerian international act Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Wizkid is facing criticism from rival fans following a recent update about his sixth studio album, Morayo.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid finally dropped Morayo on November 22, after keeping fans waiting.

The album comprised 16 tracks, including his hit single Kese (Dance), which has continued to make waves.

Wizkid’s Morayo had millions of streams on Spotify Nigeria and reached the 98th spot on the Billboard 200.

However, a recent update via Album Talks disclosed that Wizkid's album Morayo had departed the Billboard 200 after just one week of charting.

"Wizkid’s “Morayo” departs the Billboard 200, after a week of charting. — It debuted at #98," AlbumTalksHQ tweeted.

Rival fans taunt Wizkid

The recent update has stirred reactions from rival fans, with many of Wizkid's fans defending him. Read the comments below:

kodron_art:

"Morayo don kese kese lor."

cbenking:

"Man still have songs and album #MORAYO charting on billboard bad belle keep crying."

_kathiiie:

"Someone called it "Modaran."

gabisgabis_gaby:

"See people wen want downfall of a man wen no fit fall. Album broke numerous records. You own fellow Nigerian artist."

clean_household_items_abuja:

"Was he suppose to spend enternity there?"

oria_bsn:

"Nah Davido #FUNDS remove am from there Ajeh."

exploit__001:

"How many of you remember this Album MORAYO."

honestwizkidfans:

"Album don vanish wizkid life don spoil kpatakpata.."

katty_snow_dboss:

"our whole Gbarayo?"

Wizkid brags in video

Legit.ng recently reported an old video of Wizkid speaking about how artists used to sleep in front of his gate, pleading for a feature.

The singer remembered how many artists would gather outside his house for an opportunity to work with him.

Since hitting the spotlight in 2010, Wizkid has worked with Nigerian singers like Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay, Burna Boy and Olamide.

