Nisha Guragain’s biography: age, height, family, net worth

Nisha Guragain is an Indian social media influencer, model, and actress. She has captivated many people on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram with her content, including lip-syncs, dance, and comedy videos. The entertainer has also appeared in several music videos and a television series.

Photo: @iamnishaguragain on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nisha Guragain had an interest in entertainment since school. She began modelling and later ventured into content creation on social media platforms. Currently, she boasts a massive fan following online. The model has appeared in song videos such as Taash De Patte and Cutie Pie.

Profile summary

Full name Nisha Guragain Gender Female Date of birth 2 October 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Kathmandu, Nepal Current residence Mumbai, India/UAE Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 33-26-33 Body measurements in centimetres 84-66-84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sarita Lamshal Guragain Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Chandigarh Baptist School Profession Actor, social media influencer, model Net worth $1 million Instagram @iamnishaguragain TikTok @nishaguragain

Nisha Guragain’s biography

The actress was born in Kathmandu, Nepal. She was raised by her mother, Sarita Lamshal Guragain, alongside her brother Niraj and sister Rajni Arya. Nisha Guragain’s family resides in her hometown, but she moved to Mumbai, India, where she is pursuing her entertainment career. She loves touring different cities, such as Bangkok and Dubai.

Nisha reportedly attended Chandigarh Baptist School in India. She developed an interest in acting and modelling while studying there.

Nish reportedly attended Chandigarh Baptist School in India. She developed an interest in acting and modelling while at the institution.ol in India. She developed an interest in acting and modelling while at the institution.

What is Nisha Guragain’s age?

The social media influencer is 24 years old as of 2022. She was born on 2 October 1998. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is Nisha Guragain famous?

She is best recognised as a model, actress, and social media influencer with a massive audience. She is a content creator on TikTok, sharing engaging videos such as lip-syncs, dance, challenges, and comedy. Her account on the platform boasts more than 28 million followers and has more than 757 million likes.

Nisha is an active Instagram user with over 8 million followers. Her content on the platform includes modelling shots and lifestyle pictures. She also uses the platform to endorse various brands.

She is in the music industry and has appeared in several music videos, such as Taash De Patte, Tujhko Khabar, Ritik Chouhan: Romance Karoon, and Cutie Pie. As an actress, she has been featured in a TV series MX TakaTak Fame House.

What is Nisha Guragain’s net worth?

The Indian content creator’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million, according to Freshers Live. She derives a significant part of her net worth from the earnings of her modelling and social media entertainment careers.

Does Nisha Guragain have a boyfriend?

She is seemingly single at the moment, but there are speculations that she could be dating Vishal Pandey. However, they are yet to confirm the rumours. Vishal Pandey is a musician, actor, and content creator in India.

What is Nisha Guragain’s height?

The entertainer stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall, and her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 33-26-33 inches (84-66-84 centimetres).

Fast facts

When is Nisha Guragain’s birthday? She was born on 2 October 1998. How old is Nisha Guragain? She is 24 years old as of 2022. Where does Nisha Guragain come from? She hails from Kathmandu, Nepal, but currently resides in Mumbai, India. What does Nisha Guragain do for a living? She is an online content creator, model, and actress. How much is Nisha Guragain worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million. Who is Nisha Guragain dating? She is reportedly dating musician Vishal Pandey, but they have not confirmed the relationship. How tall is Nisha Guragain? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Nisha Guragain is a TikTok sensation and Instagram celebrity boasting millions of followers across platforms. She shares lip-syncs, dances, challenges, and other relatable content that have won the hearts of many.

READ ALSO: Caleb Coffee’s biography: age, height, family, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published Caleb Coffee’s biography. He is a budding American social media influencer who gained initial recognition for appearing in his father’s videos on Vine.

The content creator was born in California, United States, and was raised alongside two siblings. He shares varied content on social media but specializes in workouts and prank videos. He also has a self-titled YouTube channel where he shares similar content. Is he dating anyone? Find out from his bio about his relationship status and other endeavours.

Source: Legit.ng