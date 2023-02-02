Gia Olimp's biography: what is known about Anthony Carrigan's wife?

Gia Olimp is a professional chess player. She came into the limelight following her marriage to Anthony Carrigan, an American actor best known for his roles as Victor Zsasz on the Fox television series Gotham and as NoHo Hank on the HBO series Barry. He has also appeared in films such as The Invitation, Brightburn, and The Masked Singer.

Gia Olimp and Anthony Carrigan attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. 480543 Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Gia Olimp is one of many celebrities who rose to prominence due to her marriage to a well-known figure in the acting industry. She is, however, a very reserved lady who prefers to remain out of the spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name Gia Olimp Gender Female Place of birth Serbia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Serbian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Spouse Anthony Carrigan Profession Chess player

Gia Olimp's biography

Who is Gia Olimp? She is an experienced chess player. She was born and raised in Serbia but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Olimp has an older sister, who is 4 years her senior. She became well known after marrying Anthony Carrigan, a famous American actor.

What is Gia Olimp's age?

Gia Olimp and Anthony Carrigan arrives at HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at Circa 55 Restaurant in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

The age of the chess player is unknown as she has yet to confirm any information regarding her date and year of birth. She is believed to be in her mid- to late thirties and a Libra.

What does Gia Olimp do for a living?

Gia Olimp is a professional chess player. She also appears to advocate for women's rights and addresses the women's activist philosophy. As she tends to keep a low profile, little else is known about her. However, she often posts about activism and participates in protests and marches. She is a strong supporter of the BLM movement and LGBTQ+ rights.

Gia Olimp and Anthony Carrigan's relationship

Photo: AnthonyCarriganPage on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The two met at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station on the New York City subway in 2015. According to the now-removed Instagram post, Gia took the wrong train, and Anthony got off on the wrong station. They were the only two people on the platform, so they struck up a conversation and hit it off. After dating for a while, the couple got married on 22 June 2018.

If you search for Olimp online, Google says that she is Anthony Carrigan's ex-wife. There have been no official news of their separation or divorce, but the two no longer follow each other on social media, and they removed photos of them together from their social media pages.

Moreover, Anthony went to the Emmys 2022 with Louisa Krause, with whom he has been spotted as early as August 2022. The makeup artist who got them ready for the event refers to Louisa as Anthony's partner, so maybe he is indeed no longer married to Gia.

FAQs

Who is Gia Olimp? She is a professional chess player popularly known for marrying Anthony Carrigan. How old is Gia Olimp? Her exact age and date of birth are unknown; it is assumed that she is in her mid- to late 30s. What does Gia Olimp do for a living? Gia is an accomplished chess player. She is also an activist. Who is Gia Olimp's husband? The professional chess player is married to popular American actor Anthony Carrigan. How did Gia Olimp's husband gain fame? He rose to prominence as NoHo Hank in the HBO series Barry. He is also well-known for his roles in several television shows and films, including The Forgotten, Gotham, Bill & Ted Face the Music and Fatherhood. What is Gia Olimp's Instagram? Anthony Carrigan's wife has an unverified Instagram account with the username @giaolimp. It currently has over two thousand followers.

Gia Olimp is a celebrity wife who has gained significant popularity over the years following her relationship with the American actor Anthony Carrigan. She is a very private person, and not much about her is known.

READ ALSO: Mary Nabokova's biography: age, height, nationality, measurements

Legit.ng recently published Mary Nabokova's biography. She is a fitness and fashion model from Russia and an Instagram star and social media influencer. She is well-known for posting pictures of her fashion, fitness, travel, lifestyle, and modelling on Instagram, where she has a sizeable fan base.

The Russian social media entertainer was born and raised in Moscow. She received a bachelor's degree in arts from Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Source: Legit.ng