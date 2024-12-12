The North-West Progressives Ambassadors (NWPA) has told President Bola Tinubu to review his appointment in the mining sector

The group urged President Tinubu to recall Yazid Danfulani as the executive secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative

The group said the current occupant Fatima Shinkafi had been in office for more than 8 years and had not added any value to the lives of people in the Northwest

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told to reconsider the appointment of Mr Yazid Danfulani and allow him to resume office as the executive secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative.

The North-West Progressives Ambassadors (NWPA) said Danfulani’s appointment was carried out in line with President Tinubu's reward strategy to give back to those who worked tirelessly for the party in the last election.

The group president, Comrade Aminu Galadanci, and the Secretary-General, Hajia Aishat Mohammed, made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng

Galadanci and Mohammed urged President Tinubu to allow Danfulani to resume office in line with the earlier announcement of his appointment.

The group argued that Danfulani’s appointment would enable him to contribute his quota to the development of the Northwest and Nigeria as a whole.

"The youths in the Northwest are appealing to the president to allow Danfulani to resume work at the office as executive secretary.

"Mr. President, like we all know, is not only desirous of providing good governance, but it is equally important that people with the capacity to stand for Mr. President as his eyes are given sensitive positions that will add value to the citizens.”

Tinubu had on December 6 announced the appointment of Danfulani and a few hours later Tinubu cancelled Danfulani’s earlier appointment.

President Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, explained that Danfulani’s appointment was cancelled as “there is no vacancy in the agency,” thereby returning Fatima Shinkafi as the executive secretary.

The group said Shinkafi had occupied the position for more than 8 years and had not added any value to the lives of people in the Northwest.

"She has not also understood the Renewed Hope Agenda policies of the current administration,"

Miners threw weight behind Umaru-Shinkafi’s reappointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Chamber of Mines and Geological Workers has congratulated the executive secretary of SMDF/PAGMI, Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi for her reappointment.

The miners applauded the reappointment of Umaru describing her as a visionary leader and master strategist.

The Chairman, Silas Kefas, said Umaru-Shinkafi's reform has repositioned Nigeria as a competitive player in the global minerals market.

