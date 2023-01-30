Mary Nabokova's biography: age, height, nationality, measurements

Who is Mary Nabokova? She is a Russian fitness and fashion model, Instagram star and social media influencer. She is widely recognized for sharing her fashion, fitness, travel, lifestyle and modelling pictures on Instagram, where she boasts a significant fan following.

Mary Nabokova is a famous social media personality with a significant fan following on Instagram. She is also a fitness and fashion model currently managed by Marvin Models agency.

Profile summary

Mary Nabokova's biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in Moscow, Russia. She is a Russian national of white ethnicity. She currently resides in Maldives.

After completing her high school education, the model attended Lomonosov Moscow State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in arts.

What is Mary Nabokova’s age?

The social media influencer is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 December 1996. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Mary Nabokova famous?

Mary is a fashion model, Instagram star and social media personality. She commenced her career in modeling at a very young age. She is widely known for sharing her lifestyle, fashion and modelling photos on Instagram, where she boasts over 1.6 million followers as of now.

The social media entertainer is also on TikTok with over 2.7 thousand followers. Her has amassed over 8.7 thousand followers.

What is Mary Nabokova's height?

Model Mary Nabokova stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. She weighs around 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.Additionally, Mary Nabokova’s measurements are 34-25-35 inches or 86-64-89 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Mary Nabokova? She is a fitness and fashion model, Instagram star and social media personality. Where is Mary Nabokova from? She was born in Moscow, Russia. What is Mary Nabokova's nationality? She is a Russian national. How old is Mary Nabokova? The social media personality is 26 years old as of February 2023. She was born on 5 December 1996. What is Mary Nabokova’s height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. Who is Mary Nabokova's boyfriend? The Russian model is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has neither revealed any details concerning her previous nor current relationships.

Mary Nabokova is a popular Russian fashion and fitness model, Instagram star and social media influencer. She gained recognition for sharing fitness, fashion and modelling pictures on Instagram, where she boasts a significant fan following. She is currently managed by Marvin Models agency.

