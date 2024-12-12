UMYU admission portal: how to check and accept admission

The Umaru Musa Yar'Adua University (UMYU) is one of the top public learning institutions. It was established in 2006 and is located in Katsina, Nigeria, by the Katsina State Government. The UMYU admission portal offers seamless access to the institution's services online. This guide will take you through the process of checking and accepting admission.

UMYU offers competitive courses to thousands of students. Photo: @umyusite on Facebook, pexels.com, @rdne (modified by author)

Source: UGC

UMYU is recognised by the National Universities Commission of Nigeria (NUC). Like most learning institutions, it admits prospective students who meet its requirements yearly. The UMYU admission portal is a key platform for managing admissions, checking admission status, and ensuring a smooth application process. Learn about the UMYU admission portal and how to manage the application process.

About the UMYU portal

UMYU online portal caters for undergraduate, graduate & professional studies and continuing education & summer studies students. Through this portal, new and returning students can perform various activities, including:

Register a new account.

Make payments.

Fill out the application form.

Edit your application details.

Check your screening status.

Print your admission letter and other forms.

Check the admission requirements for various courses.

Check the duration of the school's programmes.

How to register on the UMYU admission portal

Logging in to the admission portal is straightforward, but you must register first. Below is a step-by-step guide on the registration process.

Screenshot of the UMYU admission portal. Photo: collegeportal.umyu.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the official admission UMYU portal. Click on 'Register a new Account'. If you have registered on the platform before, go straight to login. On your right, fill out the registration form. You will be required to pay the registration fee. After payment, log on to your profile and edit your application profile by uploading passport photos and biodata. Click on Print to print your Screening acknowledgement details. Continue checking on the platform to see if you have been accepted. Once accepted, log in and pay the acceptance fee. Print out your admission letter and other school forms. It's essential to print all the payment receipts for future reference.

How do I accept admission to UMYU?

Once you apply to UMYU, you must check their portal to see if you are accepted. Once your name is shortlisted, follow these simple steps to accept the offer.

UMYU University posts a list of accepted students on its admission portal. Photo: pexels.com, @andy-barbour

Source: UGC

Visit the official UMYU portal. Click on log in. If you are a new student without a Matric Number, you should log in using your JAMB number as your username and password. Check if you have been shortlisted. Accept the offer. Once accepted, you will be required to pay the acceptance fee. Print out your admission letter and Form 01. It's essential to print all the payment receipts for future reference. Proceed to the Registrar's Office, Academic Division, for the screening exercise. Ensure you have the following documents:

Admission letter.

Completed Form 01.

Acceptance fee payment receipt.

Original and photocopies of credentials.

O-level results.

What is the acceptance fee for UMYU Edu Ng?

The higher learning institution charges a fee of N5 000 for indigenous students and N10 000 for non-Indigenes. The fee should be paid after your name has been shortlisted and you accept the offer.

Is Umaru Musa Yar Adua University private?

The institution is a public university founded by the federal government in 2006. It is located in Katsina, Nigeria.

UMYU has existed since 2006 and nurtures students in a conducive learning environment. Potential students must register through the UMYU admission portal to join the university. The portal streamlines activities like making payments and printing admission letters.

Legit.ng published an article about the Fountain University admission portal. Fountain University is one of the many private universities in Nigeria. The higher learning institution is located in Osogbo, Osun State. Potential students can register and apply for admission through the Fountain University admission portal.

Fountain University has become a premier hub of advanced learning. Founded in May 2007, the university has acquired a high status due to its technological advancement. Learn all about Fountain University's admission portal, requirements, and process.

Source: Legit.ng