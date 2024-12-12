Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant on Digital Communications to Muhammadu Buhari, responded strongly to Kemi Badenoch's remarks, asserting that Nigeria does not need her public relations efforts

Ahmad highlighted the significant contributions of notable Nigerians like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Hajiya Amina J. Mohammed, and Dr. Akin Adesina in promoting Nigeria's image globally

He urged Badenoch to focus on her chosen country and stop dragging Nigeria into her quest for validation

Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant on Digital Communications to Muhammadu Buhari, former President of Nigeria, has responded to recent comments made by Kemi Badenoch, leader of the United Kingdom (UK) Conservative Party.

Badenoch's aide stated that the UK lawmaker was not interested in laundering the image of Nigeria, prompting a strong reaction from Ahmad.

Bashir Ahmad responds to Kemi Badenoch. Photo credit: BashirAhmad/KemiBadenoch/X

Source: Twitter

In a statement, Ahmad emphasized that Nigeria does not need Badenoch's public relations efforts.

He highlighted the contributions of prominent Nigerians such as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Hajiya Amina J. Mohammed, and Dr. Akin Adesina, who have been positively representing Nigeria and Africa on the global stage.

Ahmad remarked:

"Nigeria doesn't need her PR, and no one is pushing her to do so. If she really believes in her chosen country, she should stop dragging us along and find other ways to get the needed validation from her masters."

Background on Badenoch's Comments

Kemi Badenoch, born in the UK to Nigerian Yoruba parents, spent her early years in Nigeria before returning to the UK at the age of 16.

She recently faced criticism from Nigeria's Vice-President Kashim Shettima for her remarks about Nigeria.

Badenoch described Nigeria as a socialist nation plagued by corruption and insecurity, stating, "This is my country. I don’t want it to become like the place I ran away from."

See the X post below:

UK Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch Responds

Previously, Legit.ng reported that United Kingdom (UK) opposition leader Kemi Badenoch has stood by her past comments about Nigeria, after the vice-president of the West African country, Kashim Shettima accused her of denigrating it.

The Conservative Party leader, who was born in the UK but mostly raised in Nigeria, has repeatedly described growing up in fear and insecurity in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng