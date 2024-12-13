Nigerian political commentator Reno Omokri has weighed in on the ongoing crossfire between Nigerians and Kemi Badenoch, the UK's opposition leader in Parliament

Badenoch has, on several occasions, made remarks interpreted as scathing towards her African origins

When questioned recently about whether she still stands by her controversial statements, the defiant leader doubled down, asserting that she means and owns every word of them

Former presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri has cautioned Kemi Badenoch to be mindful of her scathing remarks about Nigeria, a country she lived in for years.

Omokri’s comment came after Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party in the UK Parliament, dismissed concerns from Nigerian citizens as immaterial, stating that she has no connection to the country.

The controversy began when Abike Dabiri-Erewa, head of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), revealed that attempts to reach out to Badenoch were ignored.

Dabiri-Erewa remarked that Nigeria would not force itself on anyone who chooses not to identify with the nation.

Vice-President Shettima reacts

The matter of Badenoch's disassociation from Nigeria has also drawn reactions from top government officials, including Vice-President Kashim Shettima. Shettima suggested that Badenoch might as well remove "Kemi" from her name if she has chosen to disassociate herself from Nigeria.

"She is entitled to her opinions and has every right to remove the Kemi from her name. However, that does not change the fact that the greatest Black nation on earth is Nigeria," Shettima remarked.

In response, Badenoch stated that she stands firmly by her previous comments.

Omokri weighs in

Reacting to her comments, Reno Omokri, a Nigerian political commentator, expressed disappointment in Badenoch’s stance. While acknowledging her achievements as a Black woman in UK politics, Omokri urged her to embrace and promote her Nigerian roots rather than distancing herself from them.

Citing examples like Barack Obama, who proudly celebrated his Kenyan heritage despite Kenya's challenges, Omokri highlighted the importance of staying connected to one's background.

Omokri also referenced how public figures with Nigerian roots, like boxer Anthony Joshua and footballer John Fashanu, have been treated in British media.

He noted how their identification as Nigerian or British often depended on their successes or controversies. Omokri warned Badenoch to learn from these instances, cautioning her against turning her back on her heritage.

He said:

"Mrs. Badenoch should recall that when Anthony Joshua was arrested in 2011 on drug charges, the headline in ALL British papers was something like this, 'Nigerian Boxer Arrested With Drugs'. I urge her office to please fact-check me.

But when the very same Anthony Joshua won a gold medal in men's super heavyweight boxing at the 2012 London Olympics, the headline in British papers read 'British Boxer Wins Boxing Gold'. Within a year, Mr. Joshua transformed from a Nigerian to a Briton. What a miracle!"

“Find validation without dragging Nigeria”: Bashir Ahmad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant on Digital Communications to Muhammadu Buhari, former President of Nigeria, had responded to recent comments made by Kemi Badenoch, leader of the United Kingdom (UK) Conservative Party.

Badenoch's aide stated that the UK lawmaker was not interested in laundering the image of Nigeria, prompting a strong reaction from Ahmad.

