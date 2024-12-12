A Nigerian lady who lives abroad said she had not seen her father since she relocated to the UK two years ago

She recently gave birth to a baby, and she invited her father to the UK to do Omogwu, a role traditionally reserved for mothers

She and her husband were full of joy when they saw the man at the airport where they went to welcome him

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian man who went to the UK for Omugwo.

The man's daughter, who lives in the UK, recently gave birth to a baby.

Becky is happy after welcoming her father to the UK for Omugwo. Photo credit: TikTok/Becky Moyofola and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video posted by Becky Moyofola, she said she had not seen her father since she moved to the UK with her husband.

Becky said the journey from Nigeria to the UK lasted about eight hours, and they were at the airport to welcome her father.

The lady was so happy when she saw her father and she rushed to embrace him.

She said on TikTok:

"My dad is here for omugwo."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man goes to UK for Omugwo

@OmogeNaija said:

""My daddy is here for omugwo", the best thing I've heard today!"

@Daniella said:

"Girls dads are the best."

@Adunola_07 said:

"My daddy will definitely come for omugwo too."

@FOODERRANDBYTEETO said:

"I am soooooo happy for you."

@HOME MO said:

"I can relate. My dad is already telling my Mom am his child (only girl) so he is the one coming."

@surefooted said:

"May God bless you richly for that noble act."

@Comfort said:

"I trust my dad, if he has the opportunity he will come on the same day. We are all daddy's girl."

@Dinma said:

"My dad said he'll come along with my mom for omugwo."

@Oluwatosin said:

"Can't wait to see everything Mummy sent."

Nigerian lady flies her parents to the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady took her parents abroad.

The lady and her parents flew to the UK via Air Peace.

Her mother and father were so happy because it was their first time travelling abroad.

