Jake Ankers' biography: who is Charlotte Crosby's boyfriend?

Who is Jake Ankers? He is a British businessman and celebrity driver. He became popular after dating Charlotte Crosby, a famous English television personality, with whom he has recently welcomed a child.

Charlotte Crosby's boyfriend is a businessman who prefers a private life. According to his Instagram bio, Jake Ankers is the director of different businesses like Streamline Executive, Manchester restaurants Foodwell and Firefly, and events company, Lifestyle.

Full name Jake Ankers Gender Male Date of birth October 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Bolton, Greater Manchester, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship Dating Girlfriend Charlotte Crosby Children 1 Profession Businessman, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million-$2 million

Jake Ankers' biography

Charlotte Crosby's boyfriend was born in Bolton, Greater Manchester, England, United Kingdom. He is of white ethnicity and holds British nationality.

How old is Jake Ankers?

The British businessman and entrepreneur is 32 years old as of 2023. He was born in October 1990. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Jake Ankers' job

Jake is a celebrity driver and a businessman. He incorporated a firm called Streamline Executive Ltd in February 2020, where he is the director. The company offers chauffeur and taxi operation services.

Apart from these, he invested in restaurant businesses, including Manchester restaurants Foodwell and Firefly, and events company, Lifestyle. He is also the director of Mini Pepper, a clothing line for babies.

What is Jake Ankers' net worth?

He has an alleged net worth ranging between $1 million to $2 million. His income can be attributed to the various businesses he owns and directs.

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers' relationship

Jake's love life has interested the public since he started a romantic relationship with an English television personality, Charlotte Crosby. The two met through a mutual friend in late 2021, after which they started dating shortly after their first meeting.

How long have they been together? The two have been together for over a year now. In January 2022, Charlotte went public with her new relationship, saying that Jake Ankers has been her sunshine in a dark year. They have a baby girl called Alba Jean, who was born on 14 October 2022.

FAQs

Who is Charlotte Crosby? Charlotte Crosby is an English television personality popularly known for being part of the MTV reality series Geordie Shore and the winner of the twelfth series of Celebrity Big Brother. Who is Charlotte Crosby dating? Charlotte has been in a relationship with businessman and entrepreneur Jake Ankers. The two moved in together and welcomed their first child in October last year. How long have Charlotte and Jake been together? The couple began dating in 2021 after meeting through mutual friends. They have been together for more than two years now. What is the name of Charlotte and Jake's baby? The couple's baby is called Alba Jean Ankers. She was born on 14 October 2022. What does Jake Ankers do for a living? He is an entrepreneur who has invested in several businesses. What is Jake Ankers' age? He is 32 years old as of 2023. He was born in October 1990.

British celebrity driver and businessman Jake Ankers rose to prominence thanks to his relationship with the reality TV star Charlotte Crosby. The couple currently reside in London, England, United Kingdom, with their child.

