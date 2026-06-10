Comoros overwhelmed Sudan 30-0 on aggregate to reach the second round of the LA 2028 Olympic qualifiers

The Coelacanthes will now face Nigeria's Super Falcons in October

Nigeria must navigate four rounds to secure one of Africa's two places at the Games

Nigeria's Super Falcons have discovered their opponents in the second round of the women's football qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games after Comoros completed an extraordinary 30-0 aggregate victory over Sudan.

The island nation secured a 13-0 triumph in the second leg of the opening-round tie, adding to their dominant first-leg display to seal passage to the next stage in emphatic fashion.

Nigeria Super Falcons players pose before the match against Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU

Source: Getty Images

The remarkable scoreline means the Coelacanthes scored 30 goals across two matches without conceding once, making a statement ahead of a daunting encounter against Africa's most decorated women's football side.

Nigeria test awaits Comoros

Comoros' free-scoring performances have generated excitement around the rapidly improving team, but the challenge now becomes significantly tougher.

According to CAF, in the next round, the Coelacanthes will face continental giants Nigeria, ten-time African champions and the most formidable sides in women's football on the continent.

It will be a major step up in quality and a true measure of Comoros' progress in pursuit of a place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

While the record-breaking scoreline against Sudan has attracted attention across the continent, overcoming the Super Falcons represents an entirely different task.

Comoros arrive with confidence

The Coelacanthes dominated both legs against Sudan from start to finish, combining ruthless attacking play with defensive discipline that left their opponents with no response.

Their tally of 30 goals in two matches represents an astonishing average of 15 goals per game and underlines the confidence with which they will approach the tie against Nigeria.

Despite entering the contest as overwhelming favourites, the Super Falcons will be aware that Comoros have built momentum and belief following their historic first-round performance.

While Nigeria remain Africa's highest-ranked women's national team and possesses significantly more experience than their upcoming opponents, Comoros are ranked 187th in the world.

The Comoros team has never competed in any major tournament. By the time they face the Super Falcons, they will be marking their 20th anniversary, having played their first official match on October 28, 2006, a time when Nigeria had already secured five Women's Africa Cup of Nations titles.

Comoros women's football team against Sudan. Photo by CAF

Source: UGC

Super Falcons begin another Olympic mission

The fixture against Comoros will be the beginning of Nigeria's latest bid to qualify for the Olympic Games after returning to the women's football event at Paris 2024.

Having made their Olympic debut in Sydney 2000, the Super Falcons appeared at every edition until Beijing 2008 before missing three consecutive tournaments in London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Nigeria eventually returned to Paris 2024 after overcoming Ethiopia, Cameroon and South Africa to secure one of Africa's two available tickets.

However, according to FIFA, their campaign in France ended in disappointment as they finished bottom of Group C following defeats to Brazil, Spain and Japan.

Asisat Oshoala fights for the ball with Spain's Irene Paredes and Aitana Bonmati during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU

Source: Getty Images

Tough road to Los Angeles 2028

Despite the expansion of the women's football tournament from 12 to 16 teams, Africa will again be represented by only two countries at the Los Angeles Games.

Having received a first-round bye, Nigeria must negotiate four rounds to book their place in the United States.

If the Super Falcons overcome Comoros in October, they will advance to a third-round clash against either Congo or Morocco in February 2027.

The winners of that fixture will progress to the fourth round scheduled for October 2027 before the decisive final round in December 2027, where Africa's two representatives for Los Angeles 2028 will be determined.

The dates for the second-round qualifiers are expected to be confirmed by CAF, with the successful teams continuing their journey towards the Olympic Games in the United States.

WAFCON title defence up next

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Falcons rounded off preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations with 2-1 and 3-0 victories over Senegal in a double-header friendly played in Nigeria.

Nigeria's quest to retain the WAFCON title will begin on July 27 in Morocco, where the Super Falcons open their campaign against Malawi under Justin Madugu.

Source: Legit.ng