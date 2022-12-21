Erica Herman's biography: who is Tiger Woods' girlfriend?

Erica Herman is Tiger Woods' current girlfriend. The couple was seen together publicly for the first time at the President's Cup in September 2017. The two were later spotted kissing after the April 2019 Masters Tournament win.

Photo: @guardiannigeria, @justjared on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tabloids labelled Erica Herman a gold digger, but she has continued supporting Tiger in his career. She cheered him on from the front row as he was being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022. She also seems to have a great relationship with Wood's children and has been photographed playing with them in public places.

Profile summary

Full name Erica Fallon Herman Nickname Erica Gender Female Date of birth 15 February 1984 Age 38 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Palm Beach County, Florida, United States Current residence Jupiter Island, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-88 Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Partner Tiger Woods School Santaluces High School University Palm Beach State College and the University of Central Florida Profession General manager Net worth $3 million

Who is Erica Herman?

Herman was born and raised in Palm Beach County, Florida. She grew up with her elder brother named, Scott.

She attended Santaluces High School in the early 2000s and was a cheerleader. She later attended Palm Beach State College and the University of Central Florida. She graduated in May 2008 with a bachelor's degree in legal studies.

What is Erica Herman's age?

Tiger Woods' girlfriend is 38 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 15 February 1984. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Erica Herman do?

She has a law degree, but most of her career has been in the hospitality industry. While at the university in Orlando, she first worked as a bartender and eventually became a VIP manager at the Blue Martini lounge.

She later wanted to open a string of nightclubs in Florida with two business partners and a local investor, but the plan failed. She has also worked at Aura Bar & Restaurant in Florida. Currently, she is the general manager of The Woods Jupiter, Tiger Woods' flagship restaurant. The restaurant opened at Florida's Harbourside Place in August 2015, and she has been working there since then.

How did Tiger Woods meet Erica Herman?

The couple reportedly met at Blue Martini lounge, where Herman worked while in college but started dating later. They started dating after she became the restaurant manager at The Woods Jupiter.

Are Tiger Woods and Erica Herman still together?

The two are still together, and the relationship seems strong. The couple now lives in Woods' mansion on Jupiter Island in Florida.

How long has Tiger Woods been with Erica Herman?

Tiger Woods with his girlfriend, Erica, pose on the red carpet during the Presidents Cup Gala prior to the Presidents Cup on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Con Chronis

Source: Getty Images

The two have been together for five years. They started dating in 2017, but the relationship became public in 2018.

What is Erica Herman's net worth?

She allegedly has a net worth of $3 million. Her primary source of income is her job as the general manager at The Woods Jupiter.

What is Erica Herman's height?

She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall. She weighs about 130 pounds (59 kg). Her measurements are 34-26-35 inches or 86-66-88 centimetres.

Fast Facts about Erica Herman

Who is Erica Herman? She is Tiger Woods's girlfriend. What does Erica Herman do? She is the general manager at Tiger Woods restaurant called The Woods Jupiter. How old is Erica Herman? She is 38 years old as of January 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 15 February every year and was born in 1984. What is Erica Herman's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall. What is Erica Herman's net worth? She is allegedly worth $3 million. Has Erica Herman been married? Before dating Tiger, Herman had not been married. They have been dating for some time but are not yet married. Does Erica Herman have a child? Tiger Woods's girlfriend does not have any kids. She is, however, involved in the golfer's children's lives.

Erica Herman rose to fame when she started dating Tiger Woods. She is the general manager at his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, in Florida. Although tabloids have labelled her a 'gold digger', she has supported Woods in his career.

READ ALSO: Georgie Farmer's biography: who is the breakout star of Wednesday?

Legit.ng published an article about Georgie Farmer's biography. George is a British actor and Instagram celebrity. He is well-known in the entertainment industry. His popularity, however, shot when he played Ajax Petropolus in the 2022 Netflix series Wednesday.

Georgie Farmer made his acting debut at the age of 10. Since then, he has appeared in approximately 10 movies and Tv series. Besides acting, he is also an Instagram personality with over a million followers on the platform.

Source: Legit.ng