Big Brother Titans: Mmeli’s biography, age, origins, socials

Mmeli from Big Brother Titans is a content creator, model and reality TV personality from South Africa. He rose to stardom after he was included on the list of 20 housemates of the reality TV show Big Brother Titans. He hopes to be in the 72-day-long TV show and emerge the winner of the $100,000 grand prize.

Mmeli became the first Head of House (HOH) housemate after winning the HOH game in the first week. He competes against 19 other contestants from Nigeria and South Africa. Mmeli describes himself as fearless and street-smart, with a mischievous streak. He has no qualms about what others think of him. He likes partying and is devoted to his bachelor’s lifestyle.

Profile summary

Full name Mmeli Prince Khumalo Gender Male Year of birth 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Content creator, model

Big Brother Titans Mmeli’s biography

The reality television personality was born and raised in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa, but currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a South African national of African heritage.

How old is Mmeli from Big Brother Titans?

The Big Brother Titans season 1 contestant is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1998. His exact date of birth remains undisclosed.

Why is BBTitans Mmeli famous?

Mmeli is a content creator, model and reality TV personality. He is represented by My Friend Ned Modelling Agency. Recently, he gained immense popularity following his announcement as one of the contestants in the reality TV show Big Brother Titans. Interestingly, he became the first HOH on Monday night after winning the HOH game. He was deputies by Ipeleng.

He is among the 20 contestants of the show from Nigeria and South Africa competing for the $100 thousand grand prize. The show is a fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of Big Brother and is shot in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mmeli BBTitans' social media handles

His popularity on social media platforms has consistently increased since he was announced as a participant in the Big Brother Titans. Below are his social media handles.

Fast facts about Mmeli from Big Brother Titans

Mmeli is a South African content creator, model and reality TV personality. He is a contestant in the Big Brother Titans (Ziyakhala Wahala) reality show, which premiered on 15 January 2023. He became the first HOH of BBTitans.

