Zinoleesky revealed that some record labels exploit artists, taking up to 70% of their earnings

The video resurfaced after Shallipopi exited Dapper Records, citing broken trust and financial mismanagement

Social media users applauded the Marlian record singer for his prediction and advising colleagues of over-exploitation in the music industry

A throwback video of Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky, expressing how some music industry artists are not paid enough has resurfaced on the Internet.

This is after Crown Uzama, professionally known as Shallipopi, exited Dapper record.

Zinoleesky old video on record label exploiting artistes trends. Photo credit: @theycallmeshallipopi @Zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that the Obapluto singer expressed concern about how his label broke his trust and mishandled his finances.

In the viral video, Zinoleesky said that with the percentage collected by record bosses, artists would find it difficult to believe that their colleagues had made some giant strides.

The singer stated:

"You that your boss collects 70% and you collect 30%, are you the one that wants to buy a Ferrari. Are you the one your age mate would buy a Ferrari, and you would believe it? No, you wouldn't. When you aren't worth it, you wouldn't believe your age mate who is worth it exists."

He added that most artists are not getting nice deals but only look sophisticated in their dressing.

He said:

"All these people are not getting nice deals. They are not doing good. Only clothes are what they wear. They are not okay. Be wise. Industry life would implicate you all. Fake life. And those of you who said you are not under label but management, you are doomed. Go and wise up, I can't deceive you. That's my own advise. Good bye."

See the video below

Netizens react to Zinoleesky's throwback video

Social media users have reacted to Zinoleesky's throwback video, which resurfaced online shortly after Shallipopi exited his record label.

Read their reactions below:

@uthman_xzn

Bro said it all!!

@muha_dowski

Imagine make them dey reap person way sing for this life i no fit do dodoyo.

@kiddoctor_of_lagos

Everybody love zino

@godthegodsfx

He knew the game

@gbemyght

Zino na snitch normal

@big_maryyyyyy

Zino nah prophet

Zinoleesky appearance shocks fans The video of Zinoleesky which went viral, had caused concerns for his fans and music enthusiasts on social media

The singer, who felt unbothered about his look, was seen in a car dancing to one of his songs.

The sudden change in his look shocked his fans and stirred concerns as they watched.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng