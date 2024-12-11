A brilliant Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after completing his Master's degree programme

According to the young man, he graduated with a CGPA of 4.78 despite combining schooling with work schedules

Social media users who came across his post stormed the comments section to congratulate him on the great feat

An inspiring achievement has been shared online, confirming the academic prowess of a brilliant Nigerian scholar, Feranmi Bamidele.

The young man successfully completed his Master's degree programme, defying the odds of balancing academic pursuits with a demanding work schedule.

Master's degree holder hits 4.78 CGPA

Feranmi_babs took to social media platform X to express his elation, sharing photos of his impressive academic credentials.

His feat included a stellar Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.78, a confirmation of his dedication to his studies.

Reactions as man hits 4.78 CGPA

Nigerians flocked to the comments section to offer heartfelt congratulatory messages.

Temitayo said:

"Congratulations."

Gabe Crypt said:

"Congratulations, Feranmi."

Akano commented:

"Congratulations."

Kimmy K said:

"Congratulations!! Any advice for incoming masters students?"

Feranmie said:

"Just make sure you have people around you who will stop you from dropping out, lol. For me, that was my Dad. I wish you all the best."

Sunmonu commented:

"Masters in FUTA is the sweetest thing you will love. During my time I turned my class to a mini mart."

Bifama said:

"Congratulations! I wish you the best. Please, is the earth flat or round? This is not a trick question."

Udeh Ifeanyi reacted:

"Congratulations boss. If you ever publish your project research, I will like to take a look."

Anulika added:

"My guyyy. Congratulations once more."

@jeremo added:

"Congratulations. Hoping to be a degree holder too soon."

See the post below:

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady couldn't hide her excitement as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

The proud graduate posted photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, while revealing that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

