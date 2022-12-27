Ricky Flores' biography: age, height, birthday, family, girlfriend

Ricky Flores is a social media personality known for his TikTok content. He mostly uploads dance and lip-syncs videos on the platform. Additionally, the social media influencer uses his social media pages to promote various brands.

Ricky Flores sometimes refers to himself as Glory Boy. He enjoys travelling and has an interest in luxury vehicles. The social media star is also an ink enthusiast with multiple tattoos on his hands and neck.

Profile summary

Full name Ricky Flores Gender Male Date of birth 13 January 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Father Pastor Flores Mother Ana Luisa Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Girlfriend Mirella Sarai Profession Social media influencer, content creator Net worth $1 million

Ricky Flores’ biography

Where is Ricky Flores from? He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, where he still resides. He has one sibling, a sister. His sister, Deliah, is also a content creator.

Who are Ricky Flores’ family?

Ricky Flores’ parents are Ana Luisa and Pastor Flores. His mother is a housewife, while his father is a businessman.

Are Gabe and Ricky related? No, he and the late GabeNotBabe were not related. They were close friends who regularly collaborated on TikTok videos and other content.

How old is Ricky Flores?

The content creator is 19 years old as of 2023. Ricky Flores’ birthday is 13 January 2004. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Ricky Flores famous?

The content creator became an overnight star on TikTok after his dance and lip-sync videos went viral. He amassed over 1 million followers on the video-sharing platform. Unfortunately, his account @theyluvricky got banned.

He is also a brand ambassador. On his Instagram, he promotes brands he is partnering with, such as Yours Truly Clothing. He currently has over 676K followers on the platform. He also has a YouTube channel with over 17.3K subscribers, but he doesn’t post much content there.

He was well-known for creating content with fellow TikTok star Gabriel Salazar, popularly known as GabeNotBabe. Unfortunately, Gabriel passed away in a fatal car crash in September 2021.

What is Ricky Flores’ net worth?

The brand ambassador’s alleged net worth is $1 million. He earns a living through his content creation career on TikTok, YouTube and sometimes Instagram.

Who is Ricky Flores dating?

Ricky Flores’ girlfriend is Mirella Sarai, an Instagram star who primarily posts travel and fashion content. She also runs Winks by Mimi, an eyelash business in Chicago, Illinois. The pair announced their relationship in May 2022 with kissing photos on Instagram.

Previously, there were rumours of the content creator dating Joshie Aieshia, the ex-girlfriend of his late friend Gabriel.

Ricky Flores’ height and weight

The social media star is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He also weighs around 116 pounds or 53 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Ricky Flores? He is an American-born social media personality. Where does Ricky Flores live? The social media influencer lives in Chicago, Illinois, where he was born and raised. Who are Ricky Flores’ siblings? He has one sister, Delilah, who is also known for content creation on social media. How tall is Ricky Flores? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. What is Ricky Flores’ age? As of 2023, he is 19 years old. He was born on 13 January 2004. Does Ricky Flores have a girlfriend? He is currently dating Mirella Sarai, a fellow social media personality and entrepreneur. What is Ricky Flores' net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million as of 20223.

Ricky Flores is a social media personality famous on Tiktok, YouTube and Instagram. He became a TikTok sensation in 2020. He has partnered with brands like Yours Truly Clothing as an influencer.

