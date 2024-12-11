A Nigerian man graduated from Kent University in United Kingdom, and his name stirred reactions

During the graduation ceremony, the Oyinbo school official read out the man’s six Yoruba names

Many who came across the viral video rated the Oyinbo official’s pronunciation of the Yoruba names

A Nigerian man wowed netizens with many names as he graduated from Kent University in the UK.

What surprised netizens was how the school’s Oyinbo official pronounced the man’s Yoruba names.

Oyinbo official reads out Yoruba man's six names during graduation at University of Kent. Photo: @universityofkent

In a viral video shared by @universityofkent on TikTok, the Oyinbo official read out the man’s eight names, six of which were Yoruba and two of which were English.

As the Oyinbo official called the Nigerian man to the stage, he said:

“Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele.”

The video was captioned:

“This is the longest graduation name you’ll ever hear. This will never be beat.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man with eight names graduates from University of Kent

@Quibby said:

"I need to know for how long that MC/host had been practising that. Amazing though!"

@Abosede said:

"This is why I’m coming to the University of Kent so they can pronounce all my names. Reply my email."

@SkinBrownDude said:

"A whole naming ceremony."

@katy said:

"He makes it sound like he’s casting a spell from harry potter."

@Feyichukwu said:

"Yoruba parents giving their kids 14 names. Sometimes I wonder if I'm truly Yoruba cos I got just two."

@johnpublisher said:

"When multiple family contributes to send you to study abroad. You must answer their names."

