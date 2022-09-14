Michael Fractor's biography: age, birthday, Twentysomethings

Michael Fractor is an American comedian and reality television star. He became famous after appearing in Twentysomethings: Austin, a popular dating reality show. He appears in season one of the show alongside other TV stars such as Isha Punja, Kamari Bonds, and Natalie Cabo.

Michael Fractor has been aspiring to be a stand-up comedian since he was young. However, he had not done comedy before joining Twentysomethings: Austin. Fractor is also a guitarist.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Aaron Fractor Gender Male Date of birth 5 May 1998 Age 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Isha Punja School William Howard Taft High School University University of Oregon Profession Comedian, reality TV star, guitarist Instagram @michaelaaronfractor TikTok @michaelaaronfractor

Michael Fractor's biography

The reality TV personality was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, the United States. He is an American by nationality of Jewish descent. Michael grew up alongside her sister, Alyssa Fractor, a graphic designer in California.

The reality TV star attended William Howard Taft High School. He later enrolled at the University of Oregon in 2016 and graduated in 2010.

What is Michael Fractor’s age?

The stand-up comedian is 24 years old as of 2022. He was born on 5 May 1998. Michael Fractor's zodiac sign is Taurus.

Who is Michael from Twentysomethings?

Fractor is an American stand-up comedian, guitarist, and reality television star. Fractor had always wanted to become a stand-up comedian. On 11 July 2019, he uploaded his first video on YouTube while still in college.

He shifted to Tiktok on 3 December 2020 to get more public engagement. As a result, he has gained a substantial following of 59.7k and 2.6 million likes at the time of writing.

He has a verified Instagram account with 90.25k followers and mostly posts his stand-up comedy videos.

In 2021, Fractor moved to Austin, Texas, where he featured in season one of the Netflix reality TV show Twentysomethings: Austin. The show premiered on 10 December 2021. He was cast alongside seven other stars who appeared on the dating show.

Are Michael Fractor and Isha still together?

After the show, they haven't made it official, so there has been no actual confirmation that they're still together. Isha Punja and Michael coupled up in the dating reality show Twentysomethings: Austin. The bond between them was almost as unexpected and memorable.

At the end of episode 12, Michael left Isha to pursue life back in Los Angeles but changed his mind and declared to Isha that he was following his heart instead. He returned in a romantic moment stating, "I'm realizing that a job's a job. There are plenty of them out there, but only one Isha."

They left the show as a couple and continued to follow each other on Instagram. The two are still sharing photos of each other online. Michael referred to her as his girlfriend in one of his posts.

Instagram has revealed that Isha and Michael welcomed 2022 together, which is a big deal. Michael also posted an Instagram summary of how 2021 started with the caption no girlfriend vs how 2021 ended with no caption. There aren't any official statements to confirm they broke up, so it's safe to assume they are still together.

Fast facts about Michael Fractor

Who is Michael Fractor? He is a stand-up comedian and reality TV star from the United States. Where is Michael Fractor from? He was born and raised in Los Angele, California, in the United States. When is Michael Fractor’s birthday? The comedian celebrates his birthday on 5 May every year. How old is Michael Fractor from Twentysomething? He is 24 years old as of 2022. What is Michael Fractor's height? The reality television personality is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall. Are Michael Fractor and Isha still together? There is no official communication confirming that the two are still together, but there is no indication that they broke up. What is Michael Fractor's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Taurus.

