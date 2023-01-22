Hadiza Gabon's biography: age, origin, movies, net worth

Hadiza Gabon is a Kannywood and Nollywood actress, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and humanitarian from Nigeria. She is popularly referred to as the queen of Kannywood. She began her acting career when she was featured in a Hausa film, Artabu, in 2009. She is famous for her roles in films such as Birthday Surprise, Le Pagne, and Ciki da Raino.

Hadiza Gabon has been featured in various films with several acting celebrities, such as Mercy Aigbe, Mike Ezuruonye, Odunlade Adekola, Nonso Diobi, and Monkals Kalu. The actress has partnered with notable brands such as MTN, Indomie noodles, and NASCON Allied plc. She is also the founder of the Hadiza Gabon Foundation (HGF).

Full name Hadiza Aliyu Gabon Gender Female Date of birth 1 June 1989 Age 33 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Libreville, Republic of Gabon Current residence Kaduna State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian-Gabonese Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Malam Aliyu Mother Hajiya Halima Relationship status Single College Ecole de Francaise Gabonese Profession Actress, filmmaker, entrepreneur, humanitarian Net worth $300,000 Instagram @adizatou Twitter @AdizatouGabon TikTok @hadizaaliyugabon Facebook AdizatouGabon

Hadiza Gabon's biography

The Nollywood actress was born in Libreville, Republic of Gabon. She is the daughter of Malam Aliyu (father) and Hajiya Halima (mother). Her father is from Gabon, while her mother is a Nigerian from Adamawa State.

The actress had joined the university to study law but later dropped out. She later studied the French language at Ecol de Francaise Gabonese in Gabon.

What is Hadiza Gabon's age?

The actress is 33 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 June 1989, meaning her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Hadiza relocated from Gabon to Adamawa State in Nigeria to pursue her career in acting. She later moved to Kaduna State, Nigeria. She was introduced into acting by the Kannywood star Ali Nuhu, and in 2009, she made her acting debut film Artabu.

In 20017, she decided to join the Nollywood film industry. Her debut film was Lagos Real Fake Life, where she was featured alongside Mike Ezuruonye, Emanuela, and Mark Angel.

Hadiza Gabon's movies

She primarily appears in Hausa and English films and has appeared in dozens of films over the years. Here are some of the movies and TV shows according to her IMDb profile.

Year Movies & TV shows Role 2019 Ashe Zamu Ga Juna Zainabu 2019 Gidan Badamasi Tani 2019 Hauwa Kulu Hauwa (Older) 2019 Agola Jummai 2019 Wakili 2018 Lagos Real Fake Life Halimah 2017 Ciki da Raino 2017 Auren Manga Balaraba 2017 Alkibla Hannatu 2017 Mijin Biza 2016 Basaja Gidan Yari Zee 2016 Dan Birni Huwaila 2015 Le pagne 2015 Basaja Takun Karshe Zee 2014 A Ci Bulus Rabia

She has received a lot of awards for her performance, such as:

Best Actress (Best of Nollywood Awards) in 2013.

Best Actress of the Year (2nd Kannywood/MTN Awards) in 2014

Best Supporting Actress (Kannywood AWA 24 Film and Ment Award) 2015

Best Actress (Africa Hollywood Awards) in 2016

Besides acting, Hadiza is also an entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of Beaute Naturelle sells handbags, shoes, abayas, and more. She is also a popular social media influencer with 2.5 million followers on Instagram as of this writing. The actress has a Twitter account with 472 thousand followers.

Hadiza created her self-titled YouTube channel on 9 September 2022. Currently, the channel has over 83 thousand subscribers. She is also famous and active on TikTok, with more than 759 thousand and over 4.3 million likes.

The Nigerian entrepreneur is also a humanitarian. In 2016, she founded a charitable organization named Hadiza Aliyu Gabon Foundation. Additionally, Hadiza is a reality TV personality. She hosts different artists on her Gabon's Room Talk Show.

What is Hadiza Gabon's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is $300,000. Her primary source of income is her acting career, business, and brand endorsements with notable brands such as Indomie noodles and MTN Nigeria.

Fast facts about Hadiza Gabon

Who is Hadiza Gabon? She is a well-known Kannywood and Nollywood actress and filmmaker. How old is Hadiza Gabon? She is 33 years old as of February 2023. When is Hadiza Gabon's birthday? The Kannywood actress celebrates her birthday on 1 June. What is Hadiza Gabon's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Where does Hadiza Gabon come from? She was born in Libreville, Republic of Gabon. What is Hadiza Gabon's nationality? She is Nigerian-Gabon. What is Hadiza Gabon's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $300,000.

Hadiza Gabon is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished actresses in Kannywood today. Her prowess has seen her play roles in many films and television shows, winning several accolades along the way. She is the founder of the Hadiza Gabon Foundation.

