Olivia Mae Bae's biography: age, height, real name, net worth

Who is Olivia Mae Bae? She is a fitness model, adult content creator and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is best recognized for sharing her lifestyle, fitness and modelling content on Instagram.

Olivia Mae Bae is a social media influencer with a significant following on social media, particularly on Instagram and TikTok. She also creates adult content which she shares on her OnlyFans page.

Profile summary

Full name Olivia Mae Bae Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States Current residence Denver, Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Fitness model, social media influencer Twitter @Oliviamaebae

Olivia Mae Bae’s biography

The fitness model was born and raised in the United States of America but currently resides in Denver, Colorado, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She is also known as Alliecat. Olivia Mae Bae's real name has not been revealed, which makes sense in her line of work.

How old is Olivia Mae Bae?

The social media influencer is 23 years old as of 2023. When is Olivia Mae Bae’s birthday? She was born on 1 January 2000. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Olivia Mae Bae’s profession?

Olivia is a fitness model and social media influencer. She is best known for sharing lifestyle, fitness and modelling pictures on Instagram, where she boasts a massive following with almost 3 million followers. She has a backup Instagram account with 59 thousand followers.

The fitness enthusiast has a TikTok account with almost 488 thousand followers and 2.4 million likes as of this writing. She mostly uploads lip-sync, dance, fitness and comedy-related videos. Her Twitter account has amassed almost 340 thousand followers.

Olivia is an adult content creator. She has an OnlyFans account where she shares her explicit content.

What is Olivia Mae Bae’s height?

The fitness enthusiast stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres. Her weight is approximately 141 pounds or 64 kilograms. Her measurements are 34-24-35 inches or 86-61-89 centimetres.

Fast facts about Olivia Mae Bae

What is Olivia Mae Bae's net worth? She is allegedly worth $650,000. She has earned her fortune through her social media career, as well as OnlyFans.

Olivia Mae Bae is a fitness model and social media influencer from the United States of America. Her lifestyle, fitness, and modelling shots have earned her a significant fan base on various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She also promotes multiple brands on the platforms.

