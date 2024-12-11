Portable did not waste any time in firing a response back at Oloba Salo after what he said on TikTok Live

Recall that Oloba Salo came back online and explained what he went through at the hands of his shooters

However, after he stated that Portable and DJ Chicken should have been shot instead of him, the label boss came hard for him

Nigerians were not shocked to see Portable, whose real name is Habeed Okikiola's swift response to his rival, Oloba Salo, born Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi.

Recall that Salo resumed ranting on social media after he got shot on October 10, 2024, by some men armed with guns. Initially, he dragged the Nigerina police for their inability to provide his shooters.

In another clip, he sparked controversy by stating that Portable or DJ Chicken should have been shot instead of him.

Reacting to Oloba Salo's statement, Portable went live on TikTok to rain curses on his former friend. He stated that he does not offend people and only focuses on his money. He rained curses on Saloa and wished him dead as well.

How fan reacted to Portable's response

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@huncho_swizz007:

"Mumu celeb."

@midoo_chase01:

"For artist to post this kind thing, omohhhhhhhh 😂."

@qwin_olaitan_smith:

"See him face like eba ajeku 😏."

@arikeola_lov11:

"Today is akorede birthday 😍portable rub shame for body nd wish your son happy birthday 🎂."

@obago.542:

"We b ibadan indigenes 😍😍. Osofo iwo omo Sango Ota yi."

@jose_marvin_cruz:

"He no go better 4you portable shey nah waiting you sourpose they post be this."

@quadriliano________:

"Portable razzz mehnnn 😩😒."

@say_positive051:

"No be the same portable say he catch person wey dem send con kill am ? This guy self person no know his truth from lie."

Oloba Salo explains how he got shot

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, social media commentator and TikTok Star Oloba Salo returned to his usual rants after resurfacing online.

Salo earlier called out the Nigerian Police for not looking for his shooters, and in another video, he mentioned his rivals Portable and DJ Chicken.

Salo's viral clip sparked many conversations online, as many tried to understand why he would say what he said.

