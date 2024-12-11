President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills have gotten endorsement from 200 CSOs, including the Coalition of Northern Civil Society Groups and Concerned Northern Professionals

A coalition of 200 civil society organizations (CSOs) from Northern Nigeria has expressed support for President Bola Tinubu's proposed tax reform bills. The CSOs, which include the Coalition of Northern Civil Society Groups and Concerned Northern Professionals, believe the policies will benefit Northern Nigeria. They argue that the bills have the potential to revolutionize the national economy, end liquidity crises, and promote a competitive environment for businesses.

The CSOs made their position known in a communique issued after a town hall meeting in Abuja. The communique, co-signed by Dr Fasasi A. Kazeem and Dr Opialu Opialu Fabian, emphasizes that the Tax Reforms Bills are in the overall interest of all sections of Nigeria. They believe the bills will increase government revenue, reduce poverty, and promote economic growth and development.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng, Despite concerns raised by some stakeholders, including the Northern State Governors' Forum, the CSOs argue that the bills promote fairness, equity, and justice in revenue distribution. They acknowledge concerns about the revenue-sharing formula but believe the bills consider the needs and interests of all sections of the country.

The coalition is calling for robust stakeholder engagement, public awareness, and education on the bills' provisions. They urge the National Assembly to continue considering the bills while engaging with stakeholders to address concerns. This development comes as President Tinubu's administration pushes for tax reforms aimed at boosting the national economy.

It's worth noting that not everyone is pleased with the proposed tax reforms. Some groups in Northern Nigeria have criticized the bills, arguing they will negatively impact the region's economy. However, the coalition of CSOs believes the bills will ultimately benefit Northern Nigeria and the country as a whole.

Source: Legit.ng