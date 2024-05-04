Celebrates women who defy the odds and redefine the concept of dignity in labour

Cross-section of panelists at 'Against All Odds' docuseries premiere

Source: Original

On May 1, 2024, top event compere, lawyer, and LinkedIn personality, Temi Badru premiered the first episode of her series - ‘Against all Odds’ docuseries at Transcorp Hilton. The premiere which doubled as a worker’s day event was designed to discuss the dignity of labour and to spotlight people who are defying all odds and working diligently in rural and urban areas. The first episode of Against All Odds showcased the story of a resilient female carpenter, Toyin Ogunniyi who defied obstacles to achieve success.

During her address, the event convener and Producer of the docuseries Temi Badru thanked her partners, speakers, and attendees for believing in the vision. She stated that she planned to use different episodes of the docuseries to tell stories that celebrate resilient people like Toyin Ogunniyi and inspire others.

“Against All Odds’ is a desire to tell stories. Stories of resilience and people who are doing things against all odds. People who are doing amazing things. I just want to tell stories, because I realized that we look up to people.”

Temi Badru, Executive Producer, 'Against All Odds' docuseries

Source: Original

She further said that people need to understand the journey of others in life, because only then would they become self-aware and get inspired to do better. “We find people who are exceptional in their fields, but we don’t know what is behind the scenes. We don’t know the stories. We just think they got there. ‘Against all odds’ is about telling their stories. How did they get there? What were the challenges they had?”

Speaking on the change she hopes her docuseries can bring about, Temi Badru said: "We hope that in years to come, people can say that after they watched the Against All Odds docuseries or attended the event, their lives were greatly impacted."

In her keynote speech, MD/CEO of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Jane Egerton-Idehen urged Nigerians to forge on despite the limitations. Reminding the guests present that change cannot happen without the people, she said,

“Against All Odds means one has resistance. There are barriers and challenges. Currently, that is what we are seeing. The economy is not where it should be. We hope it will be better. It cannot be better without the people. So, it is important for people to remain steadfast and resilient.”

MD/CEO, NIGCOMSAT, Jane Egerton-Idehen at 'Against All Odds' docuseries premiere

Source: Original

The event also featured a panel session that included personalities like Mary Nwoye, Assistant Group Conference and Events Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja; Elijah Affi, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Takeout Media; and Jane Egerton-Idehen; MD/CEO NIGCOMSAT, all of whom shared their personal stories of resilience and how they achieved success against all odds.

Mr. Elijah Affi commended Temi Badru for the timely and significant platform she created. He said, “What Temi Badru is doing with this platform is very timely and I think it is very important because the more we elevate these stories and these voices, we are giving others the permission to also take steps.”

The event ended with questions from the audience, picture sessions, and other fun activities planned for the day.

Temi Badru with guests at the 'Against All Odds' premiere held at Transcorp Hilton Abuja

Source: Original

Temi Badru is a lover of people and community. She also volunteers for youth-focused not-for-profit organisations that promote leadership and enterprise. An example of this is her service as a member of the Faculty of The Platform Young Professionals Bootcamp.

About Temi Badru

Temi Badru is a Nigerian compère for high-profile events, an award-winning public speaker, a LinkedIn Top Voice, and a Lawyer. She is the Founder of Voices and Faces Communications.

In her capacity as an event host and conference moderator, she has anchored many events successfully for international organisations as well as the public and private sector including Nigeria’s Presidency, Access Bank, Stanbic IBTC, AHK & German Embassy in Abuja, Unilever, YALI/Mandela Washington Fellowship Program, International Chamber of Commerce Africa, WEConnect International, Nigerian Bar Association- Section on Business Law, Fintech Association of Nigeria, IOSH, Lafarge Africa, Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria, TedXOluyole, Rise Networks and African Development Bank. One of her strengths is the ability to engage the audience and speakers, irrespective of the area of practice or the technicality involved. Her clients always come back with testimonials of her work.

She has over 8 years of combined experience in radio and television broadcast and production.

Temi was one of the 100 recipients of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum Award 2021 by His Imperial Majesty; the Ooni of Ife. She received the 2021 Public Speaker of the Year award and the 2020 Media Influencer of the Year award from The Iconic Brands Awards. She was recognised as one of the 100 most powerful Nigerians under-40 on the YNaija Power List 2020 and the Ruby Hub listed her as one of the Top 50 Personalities on Linkedin in Nigeria in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng