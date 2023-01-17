Joel Conder's biography: who is the man behind the Dad V Girls?

Who is Joel Conder? He is a popular YouTuber and social media influencer from the United Kingdom. He is best known for the Dad V Girls YouTube channel, where he often shares vlogs, pranks and challenges alongside his wife and daughters. He boasts a massive following on the channel and other social media platforms.

Joel Conder is a content creator based in England, United Kingdom. He created a family YouTube channel in Nov 2017, which has turned out to be among the biggest family channels in the UK today. Joel has also partnered with various brands, including Nala’s Baby and Experian UK.

Profile summary

Full name Joel Conder Gender Male Date of birth 29 January 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Surrey, England, United Kingdom Current residence England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Wife Sarah Children 5 Profession YouTuber Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @Dad V Girls YouTube Dad V Girls TikTok @dadvgirls

Joel Conder’s biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in Surrey, England, United Kingdom. He is a British national of white ethnicity. Joel grew up alongside two siblings a brother named Luke and a sister named Rebecca.

How old is Joel Conder?

The British social media influencer is 37 years old as of 2023. When is Joel Conder's birthday? He was born on 29 January 1986. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Joel Conder do for a living?

Joel Conder is a popular YouTuber and social media influencer. He runs a family YouTube channel, Dad V Girls, alongside his wife and daughters. The channel was created on 9 November 2017 and has almost 1.4 million subscribers as of this writing. He frequently uploads vlogs, challenges and pranks on the channel.

He also manages another family YouTube channel titled Dad V Girls EXTRA. The channel was created on 21 August 2020 and currently boasts over 107 thousand followers. Joel also runs the Dad V Girls Instagram account, which has over 563 thousand followers and the TikTok account, which has amassed over 1.4 million followers and 42 million likes.

What is Joel Conder's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the YouTuber has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his social media endeavours and paid partnerships.

Who is Joel Conder’s wife?

The social media influencer is married to his long-time partner Sarah Conder. The two first met in 2002 in a disco when they were teenagers. The couple exchanged their wedding vows on 23 April 2011.

Together, they have five daughters named Kaci, born on 4 June 2005, Grace, born on 29 October 2007, Sophie, born on 31 January 2012, and Chloe, born on 13 January 2018. Their last-born daughter, Madison, was born in October 2021. The couple also has a matching tattoo that reads, "I will love you forever."

What is Joel Conder's height?

The social media entertainer is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Joel Conder is a popular YouTuber and social media influencer from the United Kingdom. He is widely known as the creator of the Dad V Girls YouTube channel, where he shares family vlogs, challenges and pranks with his family. He also promotes brands such as Nala’s Baby and Experian UK.

