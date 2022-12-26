Ellerie Marie's biography: What is known about Ricegum's girlfriend?

Ellerie Marie is an American social media figure. She is primarily known for her TikTok account, where she posts relatable content. Additionally, she has gained more fame for dating Ricegum, an American YouTuber and rapper best known for his diss tracks and online feuds with other YouTube personalities.

Photo: @elleriemarie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ellerie Marie has become well-known and famous due to her TikTok account. Her lip-syncs have contributed significantly to her online fame.

Profile summary

Full name Ellerie Marie Gender Female Date of birth 8 January 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth San Diego, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 36-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-68-93 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Irin Maries Relationship status Dating Boyfriend RiceGum University University of California, Irvine Profession Social media influencer Net worth $100K - $200K

Ellerie Marie's biography

The TikTok star was born on 8 January 2002 in San Diego, USA. Ellerie Marie's age is 22 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Ellerie's mother's name is Irin Maries, while details about her father are unknown. Concerning her educational background, she attended the University of California, Irvine.

What is Ellerie Marie famous for?

Ellerie Marie has become famous due to her TikTok channel. She currently has over 655 thousand followers and 8.5 million likes. She usually posts videos of herself lip-syncing and general lifestyle videos.

Ellerie is also popular on Instagram. The TikTok star uses the platform to share her modelling photos and fashion trends. She currently has 528 thousand followers on Instagram.

Ricegum and Ellerie Marie's relationship

Ricegum and Ellerie Marie have been romantically linked since 2020. RiceGum is an American social media sensation who began as an online gamer and is best known for live-streaming Call of Duty games.

He now creates diss tracks roasting teenage web stars and YouTubers who have roasted him in their video blogs.

What is Ellerie Marie's height?

Ricegum's girlfriend is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall and weighs 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are 36-27-37 inches (91-68-93 centimetres).

FAQs

Ellerie Marie is a young social media influencer known for her viral content. He has a sizable following on Instagram and TikTok. Furthermore, she is well-known for her lip-syncs and her relationship with famous American YouTuber and rapper RiceGum.

Source: Legit.ng