Mercy Aigbe and Husband Kazim Adeoti Love Up at Her Movie Premiere, Video of Them Dancing Trends
- Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti are currently trending online amid their recent event
- The movie diva on Tuesday night December 10 held the premiere of her latest movie and it was an extravaganza
- A viral video from the occasion captured the romantic moment when the couple danced with each in the midst of guests
A video of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, during her film premiere has elicited reactions online
The movie star, who has been extensively marketing her latest film, Thin Line, finally held its premiere on December 10, attended by many of her colleagues.
As usual, her husband, Kazim, showed his support for her by wearing a two-piece, somewhat off-shoulder costume, which drew ridicule and trolling. Many people thought his clothing was inappropriate for someone of his standing, and they blamed Mercy for making him a laughing figure.
Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti shares special things people don't know about the actress, fans react
In a viral video from the occasion, Mercy and her husband are seen on the dance floor as they stood close to each other.
Mercy Aigbe's hubby Adeoti shuns first wife
In a previous report by Legit.ng, film marketer Kazim Adeoti wrote a note to comfort his wife, Mercy Aigbe, after they lost their properties to a fire incident.
He prayed that Allah would bless them so that they could recover all they lost to the inferno.
His post came after fans taunted the actress for snatching Funsho's husband as they showed support for the first wife.
