Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti are currently trending online amid their recent event

The movie diva on Tuesday night December 10 held the premiere of her latest movie and it was an extravaganza

A viral video from the occasion captured the romantic moment when the couple danced with each in the midst of guests

A video of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, during her film premiere has elicited reactions online

The movie star, who has been extensively marketing her latest film, Thin Line, finally held its premiere on December 10, attended by many of her colleagues.

Mercy Aigbe and husband Kazim Adeoti served couple goals. Credit: @kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

As usual, her husband, Kazim, showed his support for her by wearing a two-piece, somewhat off-shoulder costume, which drew ridicule and trolling. Many people thought his clothing was inappropriate for someone of his standing, and they blamed Mercy for making him a laughing figure.

In a viral video from the occasion, Mercy and her husband are seen on the dance floor as they stood close to each other.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Mercy and Kazim's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

emperorjamalofficial:

"Yoruba version of Yul and Judy."

solomilliyana:

"Person papa dey mumu himself online like this 😂😂😂😂😂😂mercy this your Toto no get mercy oooo."

makeup_by_dolapo:

"Orisirisi. Men this what happens when you can’t control your P and stick to one woman. The other woman will overuse you and turn you to vegetable. You’ll end up taking care of another person’s property. Abelajayan."

eyeostrich:

"Imagine what you have reduced yourself to nitori obo. Something you were supposed to have quietly hit/eaten,clean mouth, dump quickly and return to your family before anyone finds out."

arungwa_lulu:

"I still don't understand why a married woman left her husband and father of her children and snatched her friend's husband. Women, una wicked o."

mercyjames23:

"I dont know if is only me that is seeing these, these man looks like an imbecile, She just saw one kind oloriburuku dansiki/buba kind of style for him., and now dazzle in nice gown, it shall never be well with ur intention mercy until you loose these man for the owner."

Mercy Aigbe's hubby Adeoti shuns first wife

In a previous report by Legit.ng, film marketer Kazim Adeoti wrote a note to comfort his wife, Mercy Aigbe, after they lost their properties to a fire incident.

He prayed that Allah would bless them so that they could recover all they lost to the inferno.

His post came after fans taunted the actress for snatching Funsho's husband as they showed support for the first wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng