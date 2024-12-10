The Nigerian Police Force has recovered N129 billion in counterfeit currencies and arrested three gunrunners in major operations across Kano and Kaduna states

Additionally, 36 kidnapped victims were rescued in Kebbi State, with the police assuring ongoing commitment to safety and security

Under the leadership of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, these efforts underscore the police's relentless fight against crime and economic sabotage

Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has made major strides in the fight against crime and criminality.

On December 8, 2024, police operatives in Kano State successfully recovered counterfeit currencies totaling N129,542,823,000, including 3,366,000 in counterfeit US Dollars, 51,970 in counterfeit CFA franc, and 1,443,000 in counterfeit Naira.

Major Arrest and Seizure in Kano

This remarkable achievement occurred in Gwale, Kano State, where police acting on credible intelligence arrested Nura Ibrahim.

Upon searching Ibrahim, police discovered N392,000 in counterfeit notes, USD 7,800 in counterfeit notes, and five different ATM cards.

Further investigation led to the arrest of his accomplices, Muhammed Muntari and Usman Abdullahi, and the recovery of additional counterfeit currencies.

Crackdown on Gunrunners

In a related development, the Nigeria Police Force intensified its efforts against gunrunning and the proliferation of arms.

On December 9, 2024, police arrested three suspected gunrunners, Buhari Suleiman, Jamil Yakubu, and Aliyu Abdullahi, along the Kaduna-Kano expressway in Kaduna State.

The suspects were apprehended after exhibiting suspicious behavior. A subsequent search revealed 216 rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one round of AK-47 ammunition.

Rescue Operation in Kebbi State

On December 8, 2024, police operatives in Kebbi State rescued 36 kidnapped victims along Mairairai/Bena Road in Danko/Wasagu LGA.

The victims, who were returning from their farms, were debriefed by the police, who assured the community of their continued commitment to safety and security.

IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun reiterated the Nigeria Police Force's dedication to combating all forms of crime, particularly economic sabotage.

He emphasized the force's unwavering vigilance and determination to protect national security and promote economic progress.

Police Recover Fake Presidency Number Plate

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that a self-acclaimed Licensed Bureau De Change (BDC) operator, Chinedu Ngwaka and his wife have been arrested for his alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme worth N320 million.

Ngwaka was arrested by the Special Investigations Team of the anti-fraud Section attached to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos.

