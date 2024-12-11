Veteran actress Rita Edochie called out social media blogger over the rumoured death of colleague Osita Iheme, aka Paw Paw

The energetic star revealed the number of times she had come across such fake disheartening news online

Not stopping there, Rita recounted when she fell victim to such following a movie role she played as a corpse

Veteran actress Rita Edochie has responded to the shocking death news of her colleague, Osita Iheme, also known as Pawpaw.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, she revealed that she had read death news about the actor almost twice, and strangely, many netizens accepted the fake news and mourned him in the comments area.

Rita remarked that the continual death rumours about her colleagues are out of hand, citing how such news was manufactured about her and utilised a photo of her on a movie set to back it up.

The sister-in-law of veteran Pete Edochie remarked that social media has done more harm than good to society despite being a constant source of enrichment for most youths.

“If ONE BLOGGER AND ONE HUNGRY SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT CREATOR haveN’T BEEN MERCILESSLY DEALT WITH, THE REST WON’T LEARN.

“THIS RUMOR HAS COME UP BEFORE, A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO, IT CAME UP FOR THE SECOND TIME, PICTURES OF MY GREAT SON AND VETERAN COLLEAGUE OSITA IHEME, POPULARLY KNOWN AS PAW_ PAW, TRENDED EVERYWHERE ON SOCIAL MEDIA WITH CAPTIONS THAT THEY WERE DEAD. CRÃZY NETIZENS BELIEVED THE FAKE GIST AND BEGAN COMMENTING RIP ON THEMSELVES,” she said in part.

See her post below:

May Edochie celebrates Rita Edochie

Meanwhile, May Edochie was happy that Nollywood actress Rita Edochie marked her birthday, and she celebrated with her.

The mother of three posted lovely pictures as she prayed for the actress, saying she had too much action.

She made an AI-generated image look so beautiful and called Rita sweet names on her special day.

