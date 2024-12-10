Shiloh 2024: 3 Key Highlights From Bishop Oyedepo’s Day 1 Ministration
Ota, Ogun state - David Oyedepo, founder of the Winners' Chapel, Ota, Ogun state, mounted the pulpit on Tuesday evening, December 10, to bring his church members the first ministration at Shiloh 2024.
Legit.ng reports that Bishop Oyedepo is a popular cleric in Nigeria; his church, the Winners' Chapel, boasts of a global network of churches with over 6 million members in 147 countries.
In this report, Legit.ng highlights the key remarks by the respected preacher at Canaanland.
1) Shiloh 2024: "God is not racist" - Oyedepo
Bishop Oyedepo said God is not racist and Christians are all one in Christ. So, no matter the heat on the earth, Oyedepo noted that God is ready to supply Christians' needs.
He said:
"He (God) loves you".
2) Shiloh 2024: "Bible a prophetic bank" - Oyedepo
The preacher asked Christians to see the Bible as a prophetic bank. According to him, the scripture defines the destiny and eternity of those who believe in it.
His words:
"Every promise of the scripture is prophetic; when you meet the conditions, you have committed God to perform."
3) Shiloh 2024: Ever Winning Wisdom
The Winners' Chapel founder referenced Ecclesiastes 8:1 and Isaiah 60:2, explaining that Godly wisdom is the best.
Legit.ng reports that the theme of Shiloh 2024 is 'Ever Winning Wisdom'.
