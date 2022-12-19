Runik's biography: age, height, real name, net worth, girlfriend

Runik is a YouTube content creator from the United States of America. He creates pranks, vlogs, challenges, comedy, and reaction videos. The YouTuber launched his YouTube channel in 2015, and since then, his popularity has increased immensely.

Photo: @runiktv on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Runik has garnered an extensive following across various social media platforms. He is famous on TikTok for sharing short comedy videos and often features his siblings in his content. He is a musician known for I Can't Lie, Lost Time, and I know.

Profile summary

Birth name Mike Castillo Famous as Runiktv Gender Male Date of birth 3 January 1998 Age 25 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Louisiana, United States of America Current residence Louisiana, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Children 2 Profession Musician, YouTuber, internet sensation Net worth $101K - $606K YouTube Runiktv Instagram @runiktv TikTok @runiktv

Runik’s biography

He was born Mike Castillo on 3 January 1998. Where is Runik from? He grew up in Louisiana, United States of America. He frequently posts photos of his parents on his Instagram. His parents are from Mexico.

He has four siblings, an elder brother and sister and two younger siblings. His younger sister is called Maceii. Runik’s brother is a video creator and is also famous on Instagram. What nationality is Runiktv? He is American, and his ethnicity is Hispanic.

How old is Runik?

The American YouTuber is 23 years old as of 2022. When is Runiktv’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on the 3rd of January each year. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Runiktv famous?

He is a YouTuber, musician, and social media personality. He created his YouTube channel on 24 February 2015. The YouTube channel, which consists of vlogs, pranks, challenges, comedy, and reaction videos, has reached over 1.87 million subscribers at the time of writing.

He also has another YouTube channel which he co-runs with Sierra. The YouTube channel consists of prank videos and vlogs. Currently, it has over 468 thousand subscribers. However, the two have not been uploading videos on the channel; the last time they uploaded a video was one year ago.

He is a TikTok star with over 2.3 million followers. He shares the same content on the platform. He has also amassed an extensive following on Instagram. The internet sensation has over 1.8 million followers. He is also a musician. His songs include I know, Lost Time, and I Can’t Lie.

What is Runiktv’s net worth?

The YouTube content creator’s net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. His primary source of income is his content creation career.

Who is Runik's girlfriend?

He has been in a relationship with Taylor Faye, whom she features in her YouTube videos. However, the two ended their relationship, but they are still good friends. The YouTuber has also dated Hali, and the two had a YouTube channel.

After his break up, he started dating Sierra Renea (Sierraslaays). She is a social media influencer. The two are blessed with a son, Lil Ressiah.

Did Runik and Sierra break up?

Yes, the two ended their relationship in March 2021. According to Sierra, the two broke up because he abused her, and it was not the first time he had done it. She decided to expose him after their breakup by posting videos and photos on social media showing the injuries on her body caused by her boyfriend.

Runik’s abuse allegations

Sierra shared a video showing injuries on various parts of her body, like her belly and legs. However, she later deleted the videos from her social media platforms.

On 18 March 2021, Runiktv uploaded a video on YouTube to make his side of the story known to the public. According to him, Sierra was lying about everything.

Later, she went live and confirmed that whatever she said about her ex-boyfriend was true and that she was not lying.

Despite their break up, the two welcomed their second baby, Zariyah Lynn Castillo, on 13 December 2022. Runik posted a photo of himself holding his newborn baby on Instagram. However, the two have not confirmed whether they are back together.

How tall is Runiktv?

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall or 178 centimetres and weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

Runik’s fast facts

Who is Runiktv? He is an American musician, YouTuber, and social media personality who has gained fame across various social media platforms. What is Runiktv’s age? He is 23 years old as of 2022. What is Runik’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). What is Runiktv’s real name? His name is Mike Castillo. What nationality is Runiktv? He is American. How much is Runiktv worth? The internet sensation is worth around $ 101 thousand and $606 thousand.

Runik is an American social media personality, musician, and YouTuber. He is earned immense fame across various social platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

READ ALSO: Sierra Oakley's biography: who is Dr Oakley's daughter?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Sierra Oakley’s biography. She is a veterinarian assistant and television personality from Canada. She was born to Michelle Oakley (mother) and Shane Oakley (father) in Haines, Yukon, Canada.

She has been passionate about animal rescue and protection since childhood. The TV personality assists her veterinarian mother in treating abandoned animals, and she appears in her mother’s Nat Geo Wild television series.

Source: Legit.ng