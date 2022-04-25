Taya Smith’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband, Hillsong

Taya Smith is an Australian gospel singer and songwriter famous as a member of Hillsong United. Smith was a church youth leader before she began her music career.

Australian gospel singer posing in a black outfit. Photo: @tayagaukrodger

Source: Instagram

Taya Smith grew up in New South Wales, Australia. Her most recognised song with the Hillsong band is Oceans, which won Song of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards in 2014.

Profile Summary

Full name: Taya Smith-Gaukrodger

Taya Smith-Gaukrodger Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10 May 1989

10 May 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Lismore, New South Wales, Australia

Lismore, New South Wales, Australia Current residence: New South Wales, Australia

New South Wales, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6’

6’ Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in pounds: 159

159 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Lesley-Leanne

Lesley-Leanne Father: Ronald Arthur

Ronald Arthur Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Ben Gaukrodger

Ben Gaukrodger Profession: Gospel singer, songwriter

Gospel singer, songwriter Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @tayagaukrodger

@tayagaukrodger Facebook: TAYA

Taya Smith’s biography

Where is Taya Smith from? She was born in Lismore, New South Wales, Australia. She is the daughter of Lesley-Leanne (mother) and Ronald Arthur (father). The singer has two sisters, Shenae and Elya.

She is of Australian nationality, and her ethnicity is white. She was raised in a Christian family.

When is Taya Smith’s birthday?

Musician performing on stage on the opening night of the Tomlin United Tour in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Source: Getty Images

The gospel singer was born on 10 May 1989. Her Zodiac sign is Taurus.

How old is Taya Smith?

Taya Smith’s age is 33 years old as of 2022.

How did Taya Smith join Hillsong?

The gospel singer moved to Sydney in 2010, where she went to the city campus of Hillsong church and became a volunteer in the church's creative team and young adult department. The Australian singer went to Sydney to expand her secular musical career but ended up in church to serve God. She has served as a youth leader before joining Hillsong's Youth worship band.

The first album she recorded with the band was We Are Young & Free. The singer had worked with famous gospel singers like Dylan Thomas, Simon Kobler and Michael Guy Chislett.

Is Taya Smith still with Hillsong? Yes, she is still with Hillsong and is a worship leader at the church.

Taya Smith’s songs

Here is a list of some of the most popular songs that Taya Smith from Hillsong is known for:

Broken Vessel (Amazing Grace)

So Will I (100 Billion X)

Oceans (Where Feet May Fall)

Grace to Grace

Touch the Sky

Another in The Fire

Wake

Wonder

Empires

There Is More

Take Heart

Fresh Wind / What a Beautiful Name

Getaway

Transfiguration

Whole Heart (Hold Me Now)

All Eyes On You

For All My Life

Even When It Hurts

Clean

Not Today

I Surrender

Holy Holy Holy

Prince Of Peace

When I Lost My Heart To You

While most of the songs she has released so far have been with Hillsong United, the singer is set to release her debut solo album on 27 May 2022.

What is Taya Smith’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be around $1.5 million. However, this information is not official.

Taya Smith’s husband

Australian gospel singer posing for a selfie with her husband, Ben Gaukrodger. Photo: @tayagaukrodger

Source: Instagram

Did Taya Smith get married? Yes, she is married to Ben Gaukrodger. The couple dated for a while and got engaged in 2017. They exchanged their vows on 23 May 2018.

Does Taya Smith have kids? No, she has no kids. In a YouTube video by Hillsong, when she was asked whether there was any sign of having a child soon, she responded by saying the following:

A couple of years away guys...maybe seven, maybe less, who knows...

Why did Taya Smith shave her head?

The Australian songwriter shaved her head because her hair was damaged due to bleaching.

How tall is Taya Smith?

Taya Smith’s height is 6 feet (183 centimetres). She has a body weight of 159 lbs (72 kg).

Fast facts about the gospel singer

Who is Taya Smith? She is a gospel singer and songwriter from Australia.

How old is the Hillsong singer? As of 2022, she is 33 years old.

When did Taya Smith get married? She got married on 23 May 2018 to Ben Gaukrodger.

Does Taya Smith have children? No, she and her husband have no kids yet.

Did Taya Smith leave Hillsong? No, she is still serving at Hillsong as a worship leader.

Does Taya Smith have an Instagram? Yes, she is on Instagram with over 788 thousand followers.

Taya Smith is an Australian songwriter and gospel singer recognized as a worship leader at Hillsong United. She is known for the popular Hillsong gospel songs like Oceans and Grace To Grace.

