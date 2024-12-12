Years after she won the best graduating student award in her primary and secondary school, a lady has done it again at the university level

The fresh graduate excitedly broke the news online and listed the awards she won at her university

Internet users were impressed and congratulated the law graduate, who finished with a first class honours degree

A young lady, @omoowonuola, has demonstrated that her primary and secondary school academic excellence was not a fluke by replicating the same feat at her university.

She recently graduated from the university and won two awards at her convocation ceremony.

She bagged a first class honours degree in law. Photo Credit: @omoowonuola

The first class honours graduate emerged as the second best graduating student in the College of Law and was also awarded as the university's best graduating female student.

Celebrating her academic feat on TikTok, @omoowonuola revealed that she had won the second best graduating student and best graduating female student awards in primary school.

In secondary school, she clinched the overall best graduating student prize. Highlighting her awards, she wrote:

"Primary school: Best female graduating student, 2nd best graduating student.

"Secondary school: Overall best graduating student.

"University: Best graduating female student,

"College of law, 2nd best gradauting student."

A short clip she posted captured her walking to the stage to receive her prizes.

Watch her video below:

People celebrate with the fresh graduate

OYINDAMOLA😍 said:

"Congratulations girl super proud of youuuuu."

Dhee ✨💫 said:

"Championnnnnnnnnn indeed😭✨ congratulations 😭🔥 it's not easy."

ABAYA/SCARF PLUG IN ABK&OSOGBO said:

"Congratulations stranger😩❤️…. I’m super proud of you."

Tabitha said:

"Congratulation sis I tap from this 🙏 greater achievement ahead in Jesus name."

J Cooper said:

"Congrats girl I don't know. That walk ate like mad."

M🦋❤️ said:

"Congratulations you're really the best and you will continue to be the best."

little_samp said:

"Congratulations 🎉 I tap into this blessing IJN."

