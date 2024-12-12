The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, praised Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts during his presidency during a visit to Daura, Katsina State

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has praised Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts during his tenure as President of Nigeria.

The commendation came during a two-day courtesy visit to Buhari at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

Ooni of Ife Praises Buhari's Leadership and Health During Courtesy Visit

Meaningful Discussions on Nigeria's Development

In a statement shared with PUNCH Online, the monarch highlighted the opportunity for meaningful discussions on key issues essential to Nigeria’s continued development.

Oba Ogunwusi expressed his delight, noting that Buhari appeared to be in remarkably high spirits during their meeting. Reflecting on Buhari’s post-presidency life, the Ooni remarked:

“He’s 30 years younger right now,” and emphasized Buhari’s renewed good health and vibrant demeanor.

Buhari's Unique Experiences and Leadership

The Ooni underscored Buhari’s unique experiences as both a former military and civilian President, along with his significant support base in the northern regions, which have the potential to ease governance challenges for the current administration.

He highlighted Buhari’s stature as an elder statesman, his humility, and approachable leadership style.

The monarch acknowledged the inherent challenges of governance, stating that while no leader can satisfy every citizen, Buhari made notable strides in steering Nigeria towards greater progress, stability, and unity.

Commitment to National Unity

The visit was described as a significant diplomatic engagement, underscoring the need for dialogue between leaders across the country.

The Ooni’s visit aimed to check on Buhari’s well-being and emphasized the importance of maintaining strong connections with Nigeria’s leaders to cultivate a more unified nation.

Buhari warmly welcomed the Ooni and his entourage, which included distinguished traditional rulers, and expressed his unwavering belief in Nigeria’s unity and prosperity.

