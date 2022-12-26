Jodie Woods' biography: age, height, sister, boyfriend, net worth

Jodie Woods is an American social media influencer, fashion model and entrepreneur. She is famous as the younger sister of Jordyn Woods but has made a name for herself as a social media star. She also runs an athletic leisure clothing company called FRVR UNCENSORED.

The fashion model’s father, John Woods, worked as a sound engineer on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Like her parents, Jodie Woods is slowly growing her art. She is an entrepreneur and brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing.

Full name Jodie Woods Gender Female Date of birth 6 January 2005 Age 18 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Calabasas, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’3” Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father John Woods Mother Elizabeth Woods Siblings 3 Sister 1 Relationship status Single Profession Model, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $2 million Instagram @jodiewoods TikTok @jodiewoodss

Jodie Woods’ biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of Elizabeth and John Woods. Her elder sister, Jordyn, is also a model and socialite. She has two brothers, Joshua and John Woods III. After her parents divorced, she and her family moved frequently and eventually settled in Calabasas, California, when she was eleven.

What is Jodie Woods' age?

The model is 17 years old as of 2022. Jodie Woods’ birthday is on 6 January 2005. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Jodie Woods famous?

Jodie started her career as an Instagram star and has been active since 2020. She created the account in August 2014 and has over 1.4 million followers at the time of this writing. Her initial posts were throwback photos of her and her sister with their father. She has since gained popularity for her fashion styles and posts about her daily life.

The model’s career is managed by her mother, Elizabeth, a talent and brand manager and the founder of the Woods Management Group. She also has a YouTube channel with over 5.18K subscribers, but the account has been dormant for over a year.

What is Jodie Woods’ net worth?

Jodie has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She makes money through her monetized social media platforms. She is also a brand ambassador for the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing and a skincare line called Ancient Cosmetics.

Who is Jodie Woods' sister?

Jodie first got famous as the sister of Jordyn Woods, a socialite, model and reality TV star. Jordyn is best known for her role in the reality television show Life of Kylie.

Are Jordyn and Jodie twins? No, the two sisters are not twins. Despite their striking similarities, Jordyn is older by eight years.

Who is Jodie Woods' boyfriend?

The fashion model is not in any confirmed relationship. She was rumoured to be in a relationship with Quincy Brown, the son of musician Al B Sure and actress Kim Porter. However, her mother, Elizabeth, refuted these claims, stating Quincy was like a brother to Jodie.

How tall is Jodie Woods?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 3 inches tall. She also weighs about 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jodie Woods

Jodie Woods is a social media influencer and model from California, United States. She is the younger sister of American socialite Jordyn Woods. She is a brand ambassador for multiple brands, including PrettyLittleThing, LiveGlam and Ancient Cosmetics.

