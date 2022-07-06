Michaela Mendez’s biography: age, ethnicity, boyfriend, net worth

Michaela Mendez is a social media influencer and YouTuber from California, USA. She is also a brand ambassador for various brands including Fashion Nova and Rockstar Original Denim. She rose to fame in 2017 for sharing videos about her and her then boyfriend on YouTube.

Photo: @sheismichaela on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Michaela Mendez is an American YouTuber known across all her social media platforms as sheisMichaela. She creates lifestyle videos, including fashion and relationship vlogs, and often collaborates with other influencers and content creators.

Profile summary

Real name Michaela Mendez Nickname sheisMichaela Gender Female Date of birth 25 July 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Santa Clarita, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Profession Social media influencer, YouTuber, brand ambassador Net worth $200,000

Michaela Mendez's bio

SheisMichaela was born in Santa Clarita in California, United States. She comes from a relatively big family, with five siblings: two sisters and three brothers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is sheisMichaela?

As of 2022, sheisMichaela is 28 years old. She was born on 25th July 1994. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is sheisMichaela’s ethnicity?

The brand ambassador has a very diverse ethnic background. Her mother is of Cherokee or Native-American, and African-American descent, while her father is from Norway.

Why is sheisMichaela famous?

According to Michaela, she was always popular in school, and she went on to use her popularity and looks to establish her online brand. She has also been a video vixen in a few rap music videos.

Michaela got famous for her looks by posting on Instagram. She has spoken up about getting plastic surgery. Although it felt like a necessity at the moment, she has advised other girls to think carefully before getting the surgery.

On top of being a social media influencer, she is a certified nurse. She enrolled in nursing school but got distracted and quit in 2016. However, she returned later and finished school. She cites her family as being very supportive of her through it all.

She also loves to sing, and often shares videos where she covers popular songs by her favourite musicians. She has over 492 thousand followers on Instagram, over 357 thousand followers on TikTok and over 591 thousand subscribers on YouTube at the time of writing.

What is Michaela Mendez's net worth?

Although there is no information from verified sources, her net worth is estimated at about $200,000. The influencer has made most of her fortune from advertising revenue on her lucrative YouTube channel. She has income from partnerships with brands like Rockstar Original Denim, Excuse Tequila, Fashion Nova and Avell Home.

Who is Michaela Mendez's boyfriend?

Michaela dated fellow content creator Nathan Boucaud for about three years. The two of them had a public relationship on YouTube, growing Nathan’s channel and their individual popularity with their relationship videos. They were even engaged and considered having kids together. But she revealed in November 2019, in a YouTube video, that they had broken up.

As of 2022, the Instagram star is in a relationship with another content creator, Prince Yack. The couple had a cheating scandal in 2021, and they revealed that they had not defined their relationship when it happened.

It seems they worked things out, though, and Michaela even posted on TikTok saying she gave her heart to Prince Yack.

What happened between Michaela Mendez and Kanye West?

SheisMichaela’s fans were shocked when in December 2021, rumours emerged that she was having an affair with rapper Kanye West.

It started when Michaela accused fellow Instagram personality and influencer Yasmine Lopez of sleeping with her boyfriend. She went on her Instagram stories to say that she had walked into her house and found Yasmine in bed with her man, Prince Yack.

Yasmine said it was all a lie and that Michaela was sleeping with Kanye. It was all quite dramatic, with both sides insulting each other on their Instagram stories.

In January 2022, Michaela and Prince Yack posted a video on YouTube, where Prince Yack confessed that he indeed had an affair with Yasmine. However, Michaela didn’t address the rumours about Kanye, and neither did the rapper. To date, fans are unclear on the relationship between Michaela Mendez and Kanye.

Fast facts about Michaela Mendez

What is sheisMichaela's real name? Her birth name is Michaela Mendez. How old is sheisMichaela? She is 28 years old as of 2022. What is Michaela Mendez's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Where is sheisMichaela from? She was born and raised in California, USA. Did Michaela Mendez go to college? Yes; she has a nursing degree. Who is Michaela Mendez's boyfriend? As of 2022, the Instagram star is in a relationship with another content creator, Prince Yack.

Michaela Mendez is a YouTuber and social media influencer, best known as sheisMichaela across social media platforms. She is famous for her body and looks, and for being a video vixen in a few music videos.

READ ALSO: Noel Miller’s biography: age, ethnicity, girlfriend, college

Legit.ng recently published an article about Noel Miller’s biography. Noel is a gifted performer who is also a YouTube celebrity, podcast presenter, and social media influencer.

He is popular for both his stand-up comedy performances and the funny videos he posts on YouTube. He is most famous as one half of the Tiny Meat Gang comedy duo.

Source: Legit.ng