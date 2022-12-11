Blu of Earth's biography: who is Aaron Rodgers' new girlfriend?

Charlotte Brereton, best recognised as Blu of Earth, is an American podcaster, social media influencer, and motivational speaker. She recently attracted the media’s attention after rumours of her relationship with American football star Aaron Rodgers surfaced.

Charlotte Brereton enjoys a significant following on Instagram where she shares varied content including modelling pictures. She is also on YouTube where she hosts a podcast and has interviewed several renowned personalities. Lately, she gained media attention following her relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

Profile summary

Full name Charlotte Brereton Nickname Blu of Earth Gender Female Date of birth 9 November 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Partner Aaron Rodgers Profession Podcaster, artist, author, speaker, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million - $2 million

Blu of Earth’s biography

Blu of Earth’s real name is Charlotte Brereton and she was born and raised in the United States of America. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, where she thrives in multiple professions. Brereton is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

How old is Blu of Earth?

The American podcaster is 32 years old as of 2022. She was born on 9 November 1990. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Blu of Earth’s profession?

Charlotte considers herself a medicine woman, artist, and podcaster. She is a podcaster hosting the DeJa Blu podcast on YouTube. She describes the podcast as a clean reservoir of consciousness from which souls thirsty for purity, relief, and love can drink. She is also the co-founder of Florescence, a modern mystery school for women to reclaim, rediscover, and rebuild themselves.

Blu is a student and facilitator of The Earth Temple Centre of Prayer and School of Shamanic Arts. She is also an Instagram personality boasting more than 100 thousand followers on the platform. She shares her lifestyle, motivational messages, and spiritual devotions.

She is also a music artist and has released multiple songs including From the Head to the Heart, Thank You Mama, and Angel Song.

What is Blu of Earth’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. She earns a living from her career as a podcaster, social media influencer, and musician.

Are Blu of Earth and Aaron Rodgers dating?

The couple is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. They reportedly started dating in May 2022 after the American football quarterback parted ways with his then-girlfriend actress Shailene Woodley. It is also around that time that Blu called it quits with her ex-boyfriend Andre.

Even though the duo is an item, they prefer to keep their relationship under wraps as they have not come out publicly about it.

Blu of Earth’s measurements

She stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 130 pounds (59 kilograms). Her measurements are 36-24-36 inches (91-61-61 centimetres).

Fast facts about Blu of Earth

Who is Aaron Rodgers’ new girlfriend? The sports personality is reportedly dating Charlotte Brereton, famous as Blu of Earth. When is Blu of Earth’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 9 November every year and was born in 1990. How old is Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend? Her age is 32 years as of 2022. Where does Blu of Earth live? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. What does Blu of Earth do for a living? She has multiple careers and thrives as a medicine woman, artist, and podcaster. How much is Blu of Earth worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. How tall is Blu of Earth? Her height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres.

Blu of Earth recently hit the headlines following her alleged relationship with footballer Aaron Rodgers. She is a podcaster, social media influencer, and motivational speaker, and has founded a couple of organisations. She resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

