Julia Gisella’s biography: age, siblings, parents, boyfriend

Who is Julia Gisella? She is a German artist, TikToker, YouTuber and social media influencer based in the United Kingdom. She gained prominence for sharing her innovative art videos in which she draws and mixes celebrities. She shares the content mostly on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, where she commands a massive following.

Julia Gisella has been very passionate about drawing and painting since the age of 4. She shares her artistic works across various social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, where she boasts significant popularity. The online personality also owns an online art shop where she sells her portraits.

Profile summary

Full name Julia Gisella Gender Female Date of birth 27 November 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Germany Current residence United Kingdom Nationality German Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Marius Leqi Profession Illustrator, TikTok star, social media influencer Instagram @julia_gisella TikTok @juliagisella YouTube JULIA GISELLA, JULIA GISELLA ASMR

Julia Gisella’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Germany but currently resides in the United Kingdom. Julia grew up alongside her younger brother Ben.

How old is Julia Gisella?

The famous internet personality is 21 years old as of 2022. When is Julia Giselle's birthday? She was born on 27 November 2001. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Julia Gisella’s profession?

Julia Gisella is an illustrator and social media influencer. Her passion for drawing and painting began in childhood. She started posting her artistic work on social media at the age of 18.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 9 September 2020, and it has amassed over 7.9 million subscribers. She mostly uploads tutorials and speed drawings, reactions and vlogs. She also has another YouTube channel created on 12 March 2022 with almost 68 thousand subscribers. The channel mainly contains ASMR videos.

Her creative art videos have garnered her a massive following on TikTok. At the time of writing, she has over 13 million followers and 323 million likes at the present. Her first video on TikTok was posted in April 2020. She also has a backup TikTok account with almost 149 thousand followers.

Aside from YouTube and TikTok, the German artist is also active and famous on Instagram, where she shares the same content she uploads on YouTube and TikTok. Currently, she has over 538 thousand followers on the platform.

Julia also owns an online art shop where she particularly sells her portraits and painted T-shirts. The internet personality also promotes various brands on her social media platforms, including Casetify and MVMT.

Who is Julia Gisella's boyfriend?

The social media influencer is currently in a romantic relationship with Marius Leqi, a German artist and spatial designer based in the United Kingdom. The pair occasionally shares their pictures on social media.

What is Julia Gisella’s height?

The German artist stands at 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres. She weighs approximately 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.

Fast facts about Julia Gisella

Who is Julia Gisella? She is an artist, TikTok star and social media influencer. What is Julia Giselle's nationality? She is a German national. She was born and raised in Germany. Why is Julia Gisella famous? The online personality is best known for her artistic drawings and paintings, which she often shares on social media. What is Julia Gisella's age? She is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born on 27 November 2001. Does Julia Gisella have siblings? Yes, she has a young brother named Ben. Does Julia Gisella have a twin sister? No, the internet personality does not have a twin sister. Is Julia Gisella really an artist? Yes, she often shares pictures and videos of her drawings and paintings on her social media platforms. She has drawn photos of Billie Eilish, Queen Elizabeth II, and Romee Strijd. What is Julia Gisella's height? She is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres.

Julia Gisella is a German artist and social media influencer who has become famous for sharing her artwork and paintings on various social media platforms. Her unique and engaging content has earned her a tremendous following on social media, especially on TikTok and YouTube.

