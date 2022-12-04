Yeri Mua's biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Yeri Mua is a model, YouTuber, make-up artist and social media sensation from Mexico. She is popular on YouTube for uploading various content, such as challenges and make-up tutorials. Her fame increased when she won the Queen of the Veracruz Carnival title in 2022.

Yeri Mua has garnered immense fame across various social media platforms. Aside from her being known as an Instagram model, she also shares videos on TikTok and has a considerable following on the platform.

Profile summary

Birth name Yeri Cruz Famous as Yeri Mua Gender Female Date of birth 17 December 2001 Age 20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Mexico Current residence Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 31-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 79-64-86 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Brian Villegas Profession Instagram model, YouTuber, make-up artist, internet sensation Net worth $1 million Instagram @yerimua Facebook @yerimua

Yeri Mua’s biography

Yeri Mua was born on 17 December 2001 in Mexico. The model was raised by her parents in Mexico City. Yeri Mua’s real name is Yeri Cruz. She has a younger brother, whom she features in her YouTube videos. She is Mexican, and she is of Latina ethnicity.

How old is Yeri Mua?

The model is 21 years old as of 2022. When is Yeri Mua’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 17th of December each year. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Yeri Mua famous?

She is a model, YouTuber, make-up artist and social media personality who has won the hearts of many across various social media platforms. She began her online career as a make-up artist. The internet sensation created her YouTube channel on 27 November 2015 and started uploading make-up tutorials on the platform.

At the time of writing, she has over 394 thousand subscribers. The YouTuber has not been uploading new videos recently. The last time she uploaded a YouTube video was eight months ago.

She is an Instagram star. She started posting on Instagram in 2018. Since then, her fame has increased to over 4.1 million followers. The Instagram star has another Instagram account. The Instagram account has reached over 426 thousand followers. She is also famous on TikTok, with over 135 thousand followers.

As a model, she has won the title of the Queen of the Veracruz Carnival 2022. She shared a post on 31 May thanking all those who have supported her in her modelling career, including her boyfriend, Brian Villegas.

She is also a businesswoman. The Mexican internet sensation owns merchandise, Yeri Mua Collection. Her merch comprises beauty products. Moreover, she has an Instagram account which is specifically dedicated to the merch.

How much is Yeri Mua worth?

The model allegedly has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She earns her income from YouTube earnings, her modelling career, and brand endorsements.

Who is Yeri Mua’s boyfriend?

She is dating Brian Villegas, a blogger and social media personality. The two occasionally share the best moments on their respective social media platforms.

How tall is Yeri Mua?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and has a body weight of 117 pounds (53 kg). Her body measurements are approximately 31-25-34 inches (79-64-86 centimetres).

Yeri Mua’s fast facts

Who is Yeri Mua? She is a Mexican model, YouTuber, make-up artist and social media personality. Where is Yeri Mua from? She is from Mexico. What is Yeri’s age? The model is 20 years old as of 2022. What is Yeri’s height? She stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). What is Yeri Mua’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. What is Yeri Mua’s nationality? She is Mexican.

Yeri Mua is a Mexican model, YouTuber and social media personality. She is famous for her make-up tutorials on her self-titled YouTube channel. She won the title of The Queen of Veracruz Carnival in March 2022. She is in a relationship with the Mexican internet personality Brian Villegas.

