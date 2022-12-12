Model Carolina Samani's biography: age, height, net worth

Who is Carolina Samani? She is a model, social media influencer, and author from the United States of America. She gained public attention for sharing her lifestyle, modelling, and fitness content on Instagram. She is also known on TikTok for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and comedy-related content.

Photo: @carolina_samani on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carolina Samani is a rising social media influencer with a considerable following on Instagram and TikTok. She promotes different brands, such as Fashion Nova on the platforms. She is also the author of two e-books, Caro Meals and No Pain, No Gain or Stay the Same.

Profile summary

Real name Carolina Samani Gender Female Date of birth 19 September 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Social influencer, model, fitness enthusiast, author Net worth $1 million – $5 million

Carolina Samani's biography

The social media entertainer was born in Charlotte, North Carolina but later relocated to Jacksonville, Florida. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Carolina Samani's age?

The social media influencer is 22 years old as of 2022. When is Carolina Samani's birthday? She was born on 19 September 2000. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Carolina Samani’s profession?

She is a model and social media influencer. He commenced her career on social media at the age of 18 by sharing her modelling and lifestyle pictures on Instagram. Currently, her Instagram account boasts over 395 thousand followers.

She is a content creator on TikTok, sharing engaging videos such as lip-sync, dance, comedy skits, and fitness content. Her account on the platform has almost 847 thousand followers and more than 15.2 million likes as of this writing. The social media influencer is also on OnlyFans, where she shares her exclusive content.

She has also modelled for various notable brands, such as Fashion Nova and JADED SWIM on different social media pages. She also authored the digital e-books Caro Meals and No Pain, No Gain or Stay the Same.

What is Carolina Samani's net worth?

The online personality has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $2 million. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Who is Carolina Samani dating?

The social media influencer is not dating anyone at the moment. However, she was previously in a relationship with her fellow social media influencer Taylor Caniff.

What is Carolina Samani's height?

The American social media entertainer stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms.

Fast facts about Carolina Samani

Who is Carolina Samani? She is an American model, social media influencer, fitness enthusiast, and author. Where is Carolina Samani from? She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America. Why is Carolina Samani famous? She gained popularity for sharing her lifestyle, modelling, and fitness content on Instagram. How old is Carolina Samani?? The Instagram model is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 19 September 2000. What is Carolina Samani’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $1 million and $5 million. How tall is Carolina Samani? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. Who is Carolina Samani dating? The internet personality is not in any relationship as of now. She is single. However, she dated Taylor Caniff in 2019. Where does Carolina Samani live now? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Carolina Samani is a rising social media influencer, model, fitness enthusiast, and author from the United States of America. She boasts a considerable following on Instagram and TikTok. She shares lip-syncs, dance, comedy, modelling and fitness content which has won the attention of many.

READ ALSO: Dreka Gates’ biography: what is known about Kevin Gates’ wife?

Legit.ng recently published Dreka Gates’ biography. She is an American social media influencer, entrepreneur, and model. Dreka Gates came into the limelight for being romantically involved with Kevin Gates, an American rapper, singer, and entrepreneur. The pair has been married since 2015 and has three children.

Dreka Gates was born on 31 August 1986 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. She is a popular social media influencer with a huge fan base on Instagram, where she shares her modelling pictures and markets various brands. She currently resides in Calabasas, California, United States.

Source: Legit.ng