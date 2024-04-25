After Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya achieved a Guinness World record, his father participated in an interview where he discussed his son’s remarkable success

Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya recently achieved a Guinness World Record in previous weeks.

In an interview, his father revealed that he was initially unsupportive of Tunde’s interest in chess.

The father of Tunde Onakoya commented on his son's success. Photo credit: @giftofchess

Source: TikTok

Tunde Onakoya's father speaks

At times, he even threw away the chess pieces, not knowing that this would eventually take his son to the global stage.

Now, he offers advice to other parents, encouraging them to nurture their children’s dreams, as shown by @olorisupergal.

Oyinlomo_gold said:

“I'm so happy for your family, lI tape from ur son's glory for my kids bcos they love chess too.”

SarahLamba wrote:

“The gift of a man makes him sit among kings and queens and not ordinary men.”

lamisakaje commented:

“Congratulations papa.”

Kalongé Esthetics:

“Tunde is his dad's twin.”

Walehothot:

“What a striking resemblance.”

Mr. Gomboro:

“Olorun je ka soriire ki Inu obi wa le dun.”

Awomodu Jumoke:

“Only God knows the destiny of a child, parents are only to guide and encourage their children!”

Source: Legit.ng