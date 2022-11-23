Is Conan Gray gay? Who has the singer dated over the years?

Conan Gray is a famous singer and songwriter. His sexuality has been a heated topic of discussion by his fans, considering his looks, fashion and statements. He always leaves his fans contemplating his sexuality, with many wondering, is Conan Gray gay?

The 24-year-old singer was born in Lemon Grove, San Diego, California, United States. He is popularly known for his hit songs Maniac, Heather and Astronomy. He released his third album Superache on 24 June 2022.

Is Conan Gray Gay?

Conan has generated much interest in his sexuality among his fans. Is Conan Gray straight, gay, bi, or something else entirely? He has consistently dodged questions concerning his preferences from fans or interviewers. In 2018, he was annoyed by people trying to figure out his labels. He took to Twitter and stated:

y'all are so annoying all y'all ever wanna do is place a label on me just let me f*ckin exist what the f*ck

here's the f*cking deal. if labels on sexuality and gender and beliefs and all that great stuff are helpful for u, i'm all for it. u do u. but the second u start trying to shove everyone else into a neat little easy to understand box, i get mad. stop! please! f*cking stop!

In early December 2019, there were rumours that he could be gay. It was after the singer posted a photo with Matty Healy, where the two were pictured hugging and kissing. However, neither Matty nor Conan addressed the rumours of their romantic involvement.

The American singer addresses his love life through his songs. For instance, in one of his hit songs, Heather, he explored his past love interest and how his high school crush had eyes for another girl, Heather. The lyrics clearly state that the crush was a boy, making his fans speculate that he was gay. In addition, the singer supports the LGBTQ+ community.

Is Conan Gray dating anyone?

Who is Conan Gray's girlfriend? The American songwriter has worked hard to keep his romantic life private. However, he has been rumoured to be in a relationship with a few people. He has been linked to both men and women as his love interests.

Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo

In 2021, he was rumoured to be dating American singer, songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo. They were both parts of musician Taylor Swift's crew. The two filmed two music videos together through which, according to his fans, it looked like there was chemistry between them.

A month later, Canon released a song, Astronomy, which his fans associated with Olivia. The track was about gradual heartbreak. Olivia clarified that they were platonic friends and were professionally linked as they were under the same music producer.

Canon Gray and Ashley

The singer was also rumoured to be dating a girl named Ashley. Conan Gray's rumoured partner has been in his life since grade seven. However, this also turned out to be just that, a rumour. In an interview with Zach Sang, he clarified that Ashley was his best friend.

Conan Gray and Matty Healy

On 2 December 2019, Conan shared the picture above on Instagram. It caused their fans to speculate that they were dating. However, the two never publically confirmed their relationship.

Gray is considered one of the most famous American musicians. Some of his most popular songs include Maniac and Heather. Despite his immense popularity, he keeps his personal life private. Is Conan Gray gay? It is hard to establish his sexuality because he has never spoken publicly about it.

