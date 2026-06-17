Dangote Refinery has announced the reduction of diesel prices, offering relief to transport and industrial users

Market data shows that the latest cut reflects efforts to align domestic fuel pricing with global market trends

Depot owners are now expected to adjust prices to stay competitive with Dangote refinery

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) at the gantry by N100 to N1,600, providing much-needed hope for a drop in transport, logistics and manufacturing costs in Nigeria.

The latest adjustment follows an earlier reduction of petrol prices by N75 for marketers.

Diesel now cheaper as Dangote Refinery reduces price to N1,600 per litre Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Petroleumprice.ng reports that the fall in prices is in line with a recent decline in global crude oil benchmarks following an agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the recent Middle East war and reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Crude oil price triggers a drop in fuel cost in Nigeria

On Tuesday, June 16, Brent crude was trading at $78.98 per barrel, down 5.04%, and WTI stood at $76.05 per barrel, down 5.82%.

Analysts say the cut is expected to fuel a new wave of price competition in the downstream market in Nigeria, with depot prices having been high recently.

In recent days, diesel has sold for between N1,660 and N1,670 across major Lagos depots, namely African Terminal, Sahara, Ibeto, and Duport.

Here is a breakdown of diesel prices at depots on Tuesday

African Terminal: N1,660

Aiteo: N1,660

Dangote: N1,700

Duport: N1,658

Emadeb: N1,670

Eterna: N1,662

Ibeto: N1,658

Menj: N1,670

Nipco: N1,680

Rain Oil: N1,680

Sahara: N1,660

Tmdk: N1,670

Wosbab: N1,670

Danmarna: N1,680

Edo Refinery: N1,685

First Fortune: N1,680

Optima: N1,680

Aviation fuel drops

Dangote has reduced the price of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), commonly known as jet fuel, in a move that could ease pressure on airline operating costs in Nigeria.

Market data showed that jet fuel price was cut by N100 per litre, from N1,550 to N1,450, representing a 6.5 per cent decline. The adjustment reflects recent movements in crude oil prices and improving global supply conditions.

The development comes at a time when airlines are grappling with high operational expenses, with jet fuel remaining one of the biggest cost drivers in the aviation sector.

Any reduction in ATK pricing is therefore expected to provide some relief to operators and could help stabilise ticket pricing if sustained.

Dangote supply crashes petrol import

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria's import bill for petrol decreased significantly by N87.401 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

The total value for petrol imports fell from N2.271 trillion to N87.401 billion, showing a 96.2% decrease when compared to the similar period in 2025.

Fuel did not feature among the top 19 traded products with the rest of the world, Africa, or West Africa during the review period.

Source: Legit.ng